AFCON chaos as Ivory Coast request France MANAGER on loan

The Ivory Coast have taken a unique approach to management during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After suffering their heaviest home defeat in history, losing 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea, the AFCON hosts sacked manager Jean-Louis Gasset before they were officially eliminated.

Although the chances of them progressing beyond the group stage looked slim on Wednesday morning, Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Zambia was enough to see Les Elephants through.

That leaves them with no manager and just three full days to prepare for a round of 16 clash with Senegal, one of the tournament’s favourites.

Now, L’Equipe report, the Ivorian Football Federation has asked to loan France women’s national team manager Herve Renard until the end of the competition – potentially just one game. It would mark a return to Les Elephants for Renard, who led the nation to the 2015 AFCON title before taking charge at Lille.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To avoid breaking Renard’s contract, the France Football Federation must grant their approval of the loan, although it is thought contact has been made between the two parties.

Renard has rich experience of international management, leading Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup and France to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals, becoming the first manager in history to manage two teams in two senior World Cups in the same year.

He has a close relationship with African football, too, managing Zambia (twice), Algerian club side USM Alger, Angola, Morocco, and of course the Ivory Coast. He has won two AFCON titles (the other came with Zambia in 2012) and was named Confederation of African Football Coach of the Year on three occasions.

More AFCON stories

AFCON: Ghana sack Chris Hughton after shock exit

Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 squad: Les Elephants' full team

AFCON 2023: Dates, fixtures, squads, stadiums and everything you need to know