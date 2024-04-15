Ranked! The best Puma football kits ever

One of the biggest players in the world of football kits these days, Puma have come out with some classics over the years.

Here at FourFourTwo, we've put our heads together to pick out the 10 best, taking in club sides and national teams a like.

Why don't we get straight down to it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, we know this one's not even a shirt: it's literally a vest. And it landed Cameroon in hot water with FIFA.

The Indomitable Lions wanted to wear it at the 2002 World Cup - but the powers that be wouldn't let them. Spoilsports!

So, Cameroon attached sleeves for the tournament – only to later defy FIFA by competing in a one-piece kit at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, for which they were docked points in qualifying for the next World Cup.

9. Czech Republic home, Euro 96

(Image credit: Alamy)

In their first tournament as an independent nation following the break-up of Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic came close to winning Euro 96, heartbreakingly succumbing to Oliveri Bierhoff's golden goal after leading Germany in the final.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tiny consolation for the Czechs was their home shirt, the highlight being a rather snazzy sleeve pattern.

8. Monaco home, 2003/04

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sporting Puma's distinctive notched neck of the time, Monaco's 2003/04 shirt will be remembered as the one in which they reached the Champions League final for the only time in their history.

Fernando Morientes, Dado Prso and co. had to settle for finishing as runners-up to Porto, but this strip was a winner.

7. Parma home, 1995-1997

(Image credit: Alamy)

Parma peaked during the 90s, getting their hands on the Cup Winners' Cup and two UEFA Cups in the space of just seven years.

The iconic Italian outfit had some great kits, and this white Puma effort adorned with yellow and blue chevrons was one of their best.

6. Plymouth Argyle home, 2023/24

(Image credit: Alamy)

Plymouth Argyle celebrated their 2023 return to the Championship in style with this seriously slick home strip.

Combining the Devon club's classic green base colour with glorious gold, it's one of the 2023/24 season's best shirts from outside the Premier League.

5. Borussia Dortmund home, 2020/21

(Image credit: Alamy)

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham lit up the Bundesliga and Champions League alike during their time at Borussia Dortmund – and fittingly, they did so in this striking lightning-bolt strip.

The German giants best shirt in years, it's a shame it only lasted one season – such is the, er, lightning fast cycle of kits these days.

4. AC Milan home, 2019/20

(Image credit: Alamy)

AC Milan have messed about a bit with their unmistakable red and black stripes in recent years, but they did anything but with this stunning effort from 2019/20.

It wasn't the best of campaigns for the Rossoneri as they finished sixth in Serie A, but there were few, if any, more stylish-looking teams in the Italian top flight that season.

3. Ivory Coast home, 2006 World Cup

(Image credit: Alamy)

For the 2006 World Cup, Puma released a string of kits 'watermarked' with the iconography of the various national teams they supplied.

And the Ivory Coast, appearing at the finals for the very first time, donned the pick of the bunch, a striking orange number complete with a great big elephant – an nice nod to their nickname.

2. Austria home, 1990 World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria exited Italia '90 at the first hurdle, but at least one of their best ever shirts got a runout on the grandest stage of all.

Adorned with stripes which narrow then suddenly widen again, it's a clear standout from a World Cup which wasn't exactly blessed in the kit department.

1. Italy special, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, the most memorable kits are the ones which were worn only a handful of times. Case in point: Italy's 'Renaissance' alternate strip from 2019, created to celebrate the Azzurri's youth products.

As such, the under-21s got to wear it, temporarily becoming the... Verdi instead, we guess!

More kits lists

Ranked! The best football kits of the 2020s

Ranked! The best Euros kits ever

Ranked! The 15 best retro England shirts of all time