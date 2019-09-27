Tuchel insists league leaders Paris St Germain can do better

Thomas Tuchel insisted Paris St Germain can still do better despite their position at the top of Ligue 1 as they prepare for the trip to Bordeaux on Saturday.

The French champions have won all but two games in the league as they look to defend their title, though Wednesday’s shock loss to Reims allowed Angers to move alongside them at the top on 15 points.

“The match against Reims must serve as a lesson,” Tuchel told a press conference reported by the club website.

“Playing in Bordeaux with only two days between the two matches is demanding.

“We can adapt, we have the quality for it. Many players are able to play with intensity and quality.

“After a defeat, regaining morale is difficult. This is our challenge. It will be difficult because Bordeaux made a good start to the season and have quality.”

Bordeaux have lost just once in the league this season and currently sit fifth in the league, three points behind PSG.

Tuchel confirmed Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are in the group travelling to Bordeaux, and could be involved from the bench, although Mbappe has not recovered fully enough to start the game.

Edinson Cavani remains sidelined with hip pain that has kept him out since the game against Toulouse on August 25, while Eric Choupo-Moting has a rib problem.

The PSG boss was also full of praise for Marquinhos, who has been used in an unfamiliar midfield role this season.

He said : “He is a top player. For me, he is one of the best in the world.

“He shows it every training session, every game. He has no limit.

“As a defender or midfielder, there is no difference. It is very important to us, regardless of the position.”

PSG have not lost to Bordeaux since a 3-2 defeat in 2015 and have won six out of the last seven meetings.