Villarreal reward Garrido with extension
By app
MADRID - Villarreal have extended coach Juan Carlos Garrido's contract to the end of the 2010/11 season, the La Liga club said on Monday.
Garrido was promoted from the club's B team to replace Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked at the end of January, and has guided Villarreal back into contention for a place in Europe next season.
Villarreal are in the Europa League qualification places in sixth, and host leaders Barcelona on Saturday.
