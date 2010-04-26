Trending

Villarreal reward Garrido with extension



MADRID - Villarreal have extended coach Juan Carlos Garrido's contract to the end of the 2010/11 season, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Garrido was promoted from the club's B team to replace Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked at the end of January, and has guided Villarreal back into contention for a place in Europe next season.

Villarreal are in the Europa League qualification places in sixth, and host leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

