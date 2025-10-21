How to watch Villarreal vs Man City: Live streaming, TV channels, preview for Champions League fixture

Watch Villarreal vs Man City today for a crucial clash in the UEFA Champions League, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

Villarreal vs Man City: Key information • Date: Tuesday 21 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00pm BST / 15:00pm ET • Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Two (Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Villarreal are flying high in La Liga so far this season but remain without a win in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League.

A 1-0 opening-night defeat against Spurs was followed up with a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus as an even tougher test approaches on Tueday evening.

Manchester City have four points from their opening two games, boasting a victory over Napoli and a draw against Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Pep Guardiola's side are flying high in the Premier League as of late, so another victory Europe would be a huge booster to their early-season confidence.

Read on for FourFourTwo's guide on how to watch City vs Villarreal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Villarreal vs Man City for FREE?

You can watch Man City play Villarreal for FREE in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to several Champions League games each week.

Villarreal vs Man City is on Virgin Media Two on TV, and the free live stream is over at Virgin Media Play. All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Watch Villarreal vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Read more Read less ▼ DEAL: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

Where to watch Villarreal vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Villarreal vs Man City on TNT Sports.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage following on from Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the earlier kick-off.

To watch Villarreal vs Man City online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Read more Read less ▼ Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV, but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Villarreal vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Villarreal vs Man City live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

Read more Read less ▼ Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ Every single Champions League live stream for $7.99 a month? Sounds like a bargain to us...

Can I watch Villarreal vs Man City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Villarreal vs Man City on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Read more Read less ▼ Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Villarreal vs Man City: Champions League preview

Currently managed by Marcelino, it's been an intriguing start to the season for the Yellow Submarines, with Villarreal currently third in La Liga.

In Europe, the story is a little different, with goalkeeper Luiz Junior dropping a moment to forget against Spurs in their first League Phase outing, as they lost just 1-0.

That followed a 2-2 draw with Juventus on home soil, as Renato Veiga rescued a late point against the Serie A outfit.

But with the Cityzens next up, the games continue to look a little tougher, especially given three defenders have been ruled out.

Logan Costa (ACL), ex-Man Utd defender Willy Kambwala (hamstring) and Juan Foyth (unspecified) are all set to miss out, with striker Pau Cabanes (also ACL) adding to the Spanish side's four-man list of injured bodies.

City are still enduring something of a wobble in the UEFA Champions League and haven't won any of their last five away games in the competition.

But after seeing off Everton 2-0 thanks to an Erling Haaland double at the weekend, confidence seems high.

Key players are also returning too, with there a chance Rayan Ait-Nouri, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki could all play in Spain.

Although Abdukodir Khusanov and Rodri remain out of action, Guardiola's side are heavily fancied against their hosts on Tuesday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Villarreal 1-2 Manchester City

Manchester City will be hoping to end their dry patch in Europe as of late, but with Haaland on fire in all competitions and Villarreal missing three of their centre-backs, we envisage an away win for the Premier League outfit.