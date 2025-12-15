Liverpool report: Ibrahima Konate's shock sale could be just €15m

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield

Liverpool are prepared to part with Ibrahima Konate for just €15 million in January, should a replacement be sourced.

The French centre-back is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions.

Konate has denied that Liverpool have made any fresh offers as recently as November, and it's becoming increasingly unclear whether they will shake hands on a new contract to keep him on Merseyside.

Liverpool prepared to sanction cut price Konate deal

In order to avoid a situation like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s, where Liverpool lost a high value asset for free, they may be willing to cash in on Konate in the January transfer market.

L’Interista, via Sports Witness, believe the Reds could be tempted into a sale at just €15 million, should they be able to source a replacement.

Ibrahima Konate looks like leaving Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has alerted several clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan, who Liverpool recently beat in the Champions League.

L’Interista reported in November that Konate was on their radar for a transfer in the summer when his contract expires, but a deal at such a cut price may tempt them in earlier than anticipated.

Liverpool will only sanction the deal should they be able to source a replacement, or not sign him to a new contract.

If they were to sell Konate, they would most likely launch a bid for Marc Guehi, who they were close to signing on deadline day, and who is also out of contract in the summer.

Konate has suffered a rather large fall from grace this season, but is still ranked 12th in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now.

Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool up against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually a rock solid presence at the back, he’s made one too many mistakes this season, costing Liverpool greatly in their pursuit of retaining the Premier League title.

He looks to have potentially turned a corner in recent matches against Inter and Brighton, and if Liverpool could tie him down to a reasonable contract, it wouldn’t be the worst business in FourFourTwo’s eyes.

Konate is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool are next in action in the Premier League as they travel to Tottenham.