Liverpool report: Ibrahima Konate's shock sale could be just €15m

News
Liverpool are prepared to let Ibrahima Konate go in a massively cut price deal

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to part with Ibrahima Konate for just €15 million in January, should a replacement be sourced.

The French centre-back is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions.

Liverpool prepared to sanction cut price Konate deal

In order to avoid a situation like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s, where Liverpool lost a high value asset for free, they may be willing to cash in on Konate in the January transfer market.

L’Interista, via Sports Witness, believe the Reds could be tempted into a sale at just €15 million, should they be able to source a replacement.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate looks like leaving Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has alerted several clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan, who Liverpool recently beat in the Champions League.

L’Interista reported in November that Konate was on their radar for a transfer in the summer when his contract expires, but a deal at such a cut price may tempt them in earlier than anticipated.

Liverpool will only sanction the deal should they be able to source a replacement, or not sign him to a new contract.

If they were to sell Konate, they would most likely launch a bid for Marc Guehi, who they were close to signing on deadline day, and who is also out of contract in the summer.

Konate has suffered a rather large fall from grace this season, but is still ranked 12th in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now.

Manchester City&#039;s Egyptian striker #07 Omar Marmoush (L) pulls the shirt of Liverpool&#039;s French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool up against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually a rock solid presence at the back, he’s made one too many mistakes this season, costing Liverpool greatly in their pursuit of retaining the Premier League title.

He looks to have potentially turned a corner in recent matches against Inter and Brighton, and if Liverpool could tie him down to a reasonable contract, it wouldn’t be the worst business in FourFourTwo’s eyes.

Konate is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool are next in action in the Premier League as they travel to Tottenham.

