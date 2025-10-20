FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
It's the Champions League predictor from FourFourTwo, as we ask you to get mystic and guess the results
Welcome to FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: it's Gameweek 3.
The Predictor comes courtesy of Kwizly, but this isn't your typical football quiz asking questions about the history of football – we're looking ahead, as we ask you to predict the result in each match of the Champions League, as this week sees Arsenal host Atletico Madrid, Manchester City go to Villarreal, Real Madrid face Juventus and Ajax travel to Chelsea.
Three points for every correct answer on this one – and whoever tops the table at the end of the Gameweek receives a free subscription to FourFourTwo magazine!
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
