Ranked! The 20 best goalkeepers in the world

The best goalkeepers in the world used to be easy to sort – but the position has evolved so much in the last decade or so.

Once the madmen and mavericks of your club, the position has become sanitised in the modern game: goalkeepers are no longer quite so different to outfielders, since they have to build from the back and rush out to help a high line like a traditional sweeper used to decades ago.

It makes lists like these difficult – but we've come up with a definitive ranking for the best players in the world between the sticks.

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best goalkeepers in the world

FourFourTwo's expert panel assembled to pick their best players in the world in every position, starting with the best goalkeepers, but also in defence (right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs), midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders), and attack (right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers).

As with every position, we asked our experts to decide on the best keepers in the world based on three main considerations: form over the 12-18 months, historical excellence and technical ability, since we could then consider up-and-coming players alongside established names in the position.

We asked our panel to assign a score of 10 points to their top-rated goalkeeper, down to one point to their 10th-placed keeper, compiling a total score for each; in addition to our experts' scores, we allotted scores to keepers based on statistics, such as goals conceded, Post-shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed per 90 minutes (PSxG - Goals Allowed/90) and percentage of crosses claimed.

From there, we compiled a top 20 from over 50 players from around the world, calculating the final score for each and ranking them from 20th on Earth down to the best: so how did we do? And do you agree?

The full list

20. Remy Descamps

Remy Descamps in Europa League action against Go Ahead Eagles (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Remy Descamps had waited patiently for his big move after coming through PSG’s fabled academy, and got just that when he joined Lyon in the summer. The 29-year-old kept three clean sheets from four in Ligue 1 to start the new season, only for a hand injury to halt his progress.

With Dominik Greif for competition, it remains to be seen whether he snatches his spot back, but his display against Lens in their 1-0 opening day success had all kinds of saves you would want to watch over and over.

19. Wojciech Szczesny

One of the great entertainers, Wojciech Szczesny’s CV speaks for itself as he continues to ply his trade aged 35.

The Polish great has slotted in well following Marc Andre Ter Stegen’s lengthy absence, and although clean sheets may come at a premium, he still has one or two incredible reflex saves up his sleeves. Respect is hard earned, but it’s safe to say that Szczesny has that, with trophies in Italy, England and Spain to boast.

18. Ivan Provdel

Ivan Provedel is another making waves as he enters his 30s and continues to stand out for Lazio in Serie A. The 33-year-old kept only five clean sheets in the whole of the 2024/25 season, but has already surpassed that feat with only 11 games gone.

Lazio are lucky to call upon his experience, as they continue their challenge for European football and an illustrious return to the Champions League.

17. Luiz Junior

Luiz Junior celebrates his side's second against Espanyol (Image credit: Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Despite his error against Tottenham in the Champions League, Luiz Junior has made an assured start to life as Villarreal’s new no.1.

The Brazilian – linked with a move to Aston Villa previously – started his season with six clean sheets from his first 12 in all competitions for the Yellow Submarines, and attention is being cast to his displays for Marcelino’s side.

Junior has not only looked a commanding figure between the sticks, he ranks incredibly well for Post-shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed per 90 minutes, suggesting that he could well be on the ascension.

Could he be the long-term heir to Alisson for Carlo Ancelotti's national side, too?

16. Geronimo Rulli

Marseille man Geronimo Rulli has been Roberto De Zerbi’s go-to ever since he arrived at the Stade Velodrome and helped the Ligue 1 outfit return to the Champions League this season.

Aerially dominant, the Argentine set a new UCL record for registering 10 saves in the first half of a game, in their narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid back in September.

15. Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez looks on during a Premier League clash with Bournemouth (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Imagine if Bernd Leno had never picked up that injury, etc. etc.

An ever-present in FourFourTwo lists, Emiliano Martinez has rightfully assumed the starting role at Aston Villa, despite Unai Emery’s strange ‘Marco Bizot’ interview that made the headlines.

Captivating in his performances, the 2022 World Cup winner appears to be getting better with age and will long be remembered for his output at Villa Park for his cat-like reflexes and wonderful distribution.

Yes, he has erratic moments, but Martinez has been one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in English football since he was parachuted into Mikel Arteta's side during lockdown.

14. Robin Roefs

Robin Roefs is enjoying a phenomenal debut season on Wearside (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland have been a revelation this term – and Robin Roefs has been a huge reason as to why.

You need a top goalkeeper to remain in the division but as the Black Cats push on up the table, Roefs has not only kept his side in games but shown authority in claiming crosses, building from the back, and being a leader in this side. The Dutchman is destined for huge things.

13. Lucas Chevalier

It was only a matter of time before Lucas Chevalier got his chance to shine at a big club. Moving to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG in the summer, the 24-year-old was a revelation in his final year at Lille.

Costing the French giants close to £50m, Chevalier shone in the UEFA Super Cup against Spurs, and you do feel his name could soon feature higher up the ranks in future years.

12. Arijanet Muric

27-year-old Arijanet Muric has had to work hard for his chance in the spotlight, after first coming through the ranks at Manchester City. The 6ft 8in giant suffered relegation with Ipswich Town in 2024/25 but is keen to make amends with Sassuolo this term.

Having already kept four clean sheets in ten games in Italy, the former Burnley man is assured with the ball at his feet, which is a rarity for a goalkeeper of his size. He's also managed the fifth-highest Post-shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed per 90 minutes of anyone in Europe, and he's fourth on the list when it comes to cross-claiming. He's been excellent.

11. Unai Simon

Another stellar Basque talent, Unai Simon continues to go under the radar year after year. The Spaniard has a host of international experience, and at only 28, there may still be a big career move on the radar for him.

Strong in ‘modern-day’ goalkeeping attributes, the Athletic Club man excels at shot-stopping and helped anchor La Liga’s best defence in 2024/25: he'll be a big favourite to win the Golden Glove at the World Cup next year, too.

10. Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is still going strong at almost 40 (Image credit: Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The original sweeper-keeper turns 40 in 2026, but Neuer is still going strong.

The 2014 World Cup winner has failed to win the Bundesliga in just two of his 14 seasons with Bayern Munich and looks well-placed to add a 13th crown this term.

Neuer is certainly playing his part, too – up to the November international break, the former Germany star and 2014 World Cup winner had played in all but one of Bayern’s Bundesliga games, showing no sign of slowing down in a side that are starting to come into their own… is there time for another Champions League winner's medal before he retires?

An era-defining goalkeeper who is still adding to his extraordinary list of achievements.

9. Mile Svilar

Roma’s undisputed no.1, Mile Svilar is still a relative novice for a goalkeeper. At 25 years old, he still has several years left at the top of the goalkeeping game but he’s already making huge waves.

Across 38 Serie A games in the 2024/25 season, he conceded just 38 goals, kept 13 clean sheets and had a save percentage of 77 per cent for Roma who were revived under Claudio Ranieri. He's certainly come a long way since his high-profile mistake against Manchester United in the Champions League all those years ago.

8. Jan Oblak

A mainstay in these sort of debates for a decade now, the Slovenian has been Diego Simeone’s rock at Atletico Madrid since 2014, offering consistency and longevity to his list of qualities that include speed, agility, fast reflexes, positioning and leadership – basically everything you want from a world-class goalkeeper.

Incredibly, he still has another five years at the top. Oblak has been a Champions League runner up, won La Liga and the Europa League and is one of Slovenia's greatest-ever players – and he's still just 32 years old.

7. Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer in action against Olympiacos (Image credit: Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

If you want proof that age is just a number, look at Yann Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper made his senior debut in 2007 – and is still regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, demonstrated by his man-of-the-match display for Inter Milan in last season’s thrilling Champions League semi-final second leg victory over Barcelona.

A permanent fixture for Switzerland until his international retirement last August, Sommer will now be targeting a second Serie A title with Inter this term, having been named in the league’s Team of the Season when they last won the Scudetto in 2023/24.

6. Mike Maignan

Rising through the competitive ranks of PSG, Mike Maignan had to break free from the French capital to get noticed: that he certainly did with Lille, attracting attention from Milan in 2021, where he was tasked with filling the sizeable gloves of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In his first season, Maignan was a key component in Milan’s first Scudetto triumph in 11 years, establishing himself as the best in the league in terms of clean sheets and save percentage. The goalkeeper marshals his box like a protective parent and has extended that influence to the rest of his team-mates, having been handed the captain’s armband last winter.

Now France’s primary goalkeeper with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, and plenty of Premier League interest coming his way, the best chapters of Maignan’s career may still yet be unwritten.

5. Joan Garcia

As a Catalan born and bred, was it only a matter of time until Joan Garcia earned a move to Barcelona? Perhaps – not that Espanyol fans will like seeing that…

The 24-year-old joined the Spanish champions this summer after starring for their city neighbours last term, his league-high 146 saves helping the club finish 14th in their first campaign since promotion. Garcia started this season as Barça’s No.1 before injury halted his progress, but the 2024 Olympic gold medal winner – who is yet to earn senior international honours for Spain – is surely set to be first-choice for years to come.

4. Thibaut Courtois

There’s a timeless feel to the career of Thibaut Courtois, a man who straddles different eras by dint of his seemingly endless consistency at the top level.

It feels a lifetime ago (over a decade, to be precise) that the Belgian clinched the Premier League with Chelsea in his first full season with the first team, keeping 13 clean sheets along the way, before repeating the feat in 2016/17.

At that point, he already had a La Liga title and a Europa League trophy to his name with Atletico Madrid, but it would be their arch rivals his name would become most closely connected to.

The definition of assurance between the sticks, the towering goalkeeper has won just about everything in front of him domestically, yet at 33 years old, he could still have a few years to go.

3. David Raya

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is one of the Premier League's best (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that we don’t have to endure Sky Sports cameras panning to Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction on the bench ever time David Raya makes a save, it’s becoming clear just how right Mikel Arteta was to make such a bold decision on bringing in the Spaniard with a northern accent.

Raya might be the best cross-claimer in world football: he’s superb with his feet and his ability to come in clutch with impossible saves has dug Arsenal out on more than one occasion.

He’s won the Golden Glove two years on the trot in England – a lot of that has to do with a superb defence ahead of Raya, but let’s give him the credit where it’s due.

2. Alisson Becker

Since Pepe Reina’s departure from Anfield in 2013, it never felt like Liverpool found his true replacement. Simon Mignolet? Not sure. Loris Karius? Hmm…

And then he arrived in 2018, a gift from Roma in the form of Alisson Becker, if a £67m purchase can be considered a gift, that is. But the Brazilian proved worth every penny.

The Reds lifted the Champions League that year and followed it up with their long-awaited Premier League title the following year. The timing wasn’t a coincidence.

His combination of shot-stopping, leadership and on-the-ball abilities make him one of the best in the world, reducing another Premier League icon, Ederson, to a mere back-up goalkeeper for Brazil. At 32, he’s ageing like a fine wine, racking up a ridiculous nine saves to keep a clean sheet away at PSG in March: it's safe to call him an all-timer, now.

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save in the Manchester Derby (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What do Riyad Mahrez, Franck Ribery and Gianluigi Donnarumma have in common? Probably not a lot – aside from them all being among the greatest players of their generation.

For FourFourTwo’s money though, these are the three examples that come to mind when thinking of players who have thrived under Pep Guardiola, despite not feeling like typical Guardiola players. The Catalan loves to mould someone into something new, and while he tried Mahrez in midfield and Ribery as a false nine, he eventually acquiesced and let them both express themselves in much the same way they had before he’d met them.

It takes a special player to do that – and Donnarumma feels similar: you have to be a special goalkeeper for Guardiola to overlook any flaws with your feet and simply go for a more customary custodian. It’s working out well so far.

The keeper was a prime reason as to why PSG and Italy both ended trophy droughts on his watch and in the Premier League, he has potential to improve even further, as he repays that wonderkid hype of when he first burst through at Milan. In the last year or so, he’s been a brick wall.