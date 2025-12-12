Ranked! The 20 best right-backs in the world

Deciding the best right-backs in the world is getting ever more difficult.

30 years ago, you'd be looking purely at the best defenders playing out wide, before attacking wing-backs become fashionable in the 2000s: fast-forward to today and we're looking at some of the most athletic and multi-faceted footballers in any side.

So let's crack on with the best players in the world right now able to slot in at right-back…

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best right-backs in the world

FourFourTwo's esteemed expert panel were assembled for this task, with each member asked to rank their 10 favourite right-backs in the world on three distinct categories: historic achivements, current form and technical brilliance, in order to encompass those who have been at the top for a while, those on their way up, and those on the treatment table.

Each player was rated a score from 10 to one based on where they ranked on each expert's list, with minimal points awarded for categories such as crosses into the penalty area, progressive passing, tackles won and a percentage of dribblers tackled.

From there, over 40 right-backs made the longlist with the eventual winner receiving 16 points more than second place (it wasn't particularly close at the top).

This is one of 10 positions that FourFourTwo experts were asked for their picks on: goalkeepers, defence (right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs), midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders), and attack (right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers) have all been split, with the same criteria presented for each list – so let's get started, shall we?

The full list

20. Michael Kayode

Italian Michael Kayode looks to be another really clever piece of business by Brentford.

And it's not just that incredible long throw, either: his potential to become one of the Premier League’s next best at right-back is clear for all to see, with an incredible engine to get up and down the right wing along with power, creativity and the willingness to get stuck in.

Already tried and tested in one of Europe’s big five leagues, Keith Andrews’ Bees have gone under the radar after a big summer exodus, but Kayode has plenty to give over the next few years. Watch this space.

19. Jordan Teze

Versatile at both centre-back and right-back, Jordan Teze is a byproduct of PSV’s brilliant academy. Now across the shores and set to test himself in Ligue 1 with Monaco, Teze possesses a brilliant turn of pace, and the Dutchman can go toe-to-toe with some of Europe’s best speedsters.

His positioning is additionally second to none, boasting athletic tendencies similar to those of a sprinter.

18. Santiago Mourino

It’s a name which could be around for the next 10-15 years. FourFourTwo are already really excited by the talents of Villarreal man Santiago Mourino.

A 6ft 1in unit, the 22-year-old has already been capped by Uruguay, which tells you everything you need to know. Aggressive and brilliant aerially, we feel Mourino could be onto bigger things soon, as Europe begins to take notice of his skill set.

17. Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente celebrates scoring for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool at Anfield (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It’s not often you switch allegiances in Madrid from one to another, but after failing to make his mark with Real Madrid, Marcos Llorente has since done so with neighbours Atletico Madrid.

A vital cog in Diego Simeone’s system, the Spaniard is relentless at chalking up 90 minutes after 90 minutes, and his versatility and stamina are his two most impressive abilities.

16. Amad Diallo

A talent made in Italy, but who is fast becoming integral to Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

In this list as a right-back rather than a right wing-back, Amad Diallo’s spell at Sunderland shot him into the starlight in England, but having been made to wait patiently at Old Trafford under former boss Erik ten Hag, the Ivorian is arguably one of the Red Devils most crucial players in their 3-4-3 system and his dribbling is similar to that of many former Manchester United legends.

Amad is arguably the one player who has improved more than any other under Ruben Amorim: he's shown incredible attacking threat, of course, but never neglects his defensive duties either. A true modern wing-back.

15. Emil Holm

Sweden’s up-and-comer Emil Holm continues to make waves across Europe, and at 25, he may be the next off the production line to earn a big move from Atalanta.

Athletic and defensively disciplined, the former Spezia man oozes calmness when on the ball too, which is also helped by his imposing 6ft 4in frame to aid his ball-carrying abilities.

14. Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey in action in Der Klassiker (Image credit: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey has enjoyed quite the rise in footballing terms, starting off at Rennes in France before his talents took him to Turkey.

It was with Galatasaray that he excelled, before Germany’s big boys came knocking. Since then, Vincent Kompany has relayed heavy trust in his abilities, and his powerful overlapping runs are a staple of Bayern’s build-up play.

13. Julian Ryerson

Borussia Dortmund’s very own Norwegian star (post-Haaland), Julian Ryerson, is often praised highly for his aggressive pressing and balanced defensive positioning.

The 27-year-old can also operate in either full-back position on the left or right and made a whopping 47 appearances for the German giants in 2024/25. A reliable presence in either direction, he's a consistent performer in the Bundesliga.

12. Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has become one of Spurs' most important players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never given a sniff at Manchester City, Pedro Porro flourished his talents in Portugal, winning countless honours under Ruben Amorim.

Moving to Tottenham in 2023, the Spaniard has made the right-back spot his own and was integral to their Europa League success last term. A brilliant crosser of the ball, the 26-year-old also has a keen eye for goal.

11. Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Giovanni Di Lorenzo remains one of Europe’s best attacking full-backs. The Napoli star was pivotal in Gli Azzuri’s famous 2022/23 and 2024/25 Serie A successes.

In fact, the Italy international missed just one Serie A game for Antonio Conte last term, proving his might as one of the best in his position for not only dependability, but also for ability.

10. Jeremie Frimpong

A Dutch international who spent his formative years in Britain prior to moving to Germany and then returning to England, Jeremie Frimpong is as continental as they come and more right-winger than right-back.

Having made a name for himself at Celtic after time in the Manchester City academy, Frimpong exploded at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 30 goals in 190 appearances and helping Xabi Alonso’s men to an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga-winning season in 2023/24.

Now with Liverpool, the 23-year-old has yet to show his undoubted quality due to persistent injuries but could be a key part of Arne Slot’s second side at Anfield.

9. Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento has been a revelation at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Livramento is one half of an incredibly exciting full-back duo which also consists of Lewis Hall. His pace, workrate and defensive nous make him a perfect modern day full-back: and he has the ability to also play on the other side, making him a manager's dream.

The Newcastle United man hasn’t quite yet established himself at international level, but with Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a former prodigy of Thomas Tuchel in the shape of Reece James in front of him, it’s always going to be difficult. His aforementioned versatility helps make a case for taking him to World Cup 2026.

8. Reece James

Cruelly hampered by injuries in recent seasons, Reece James has reminded everyone of late just why he is one of the very best right-backs in the world.

An incredible athlete blessed with natural crossing and passing ability, the Chelsea captain has played as a full-back and wing-back and even slotted into the centre of defence and midfield on occasion.

He really came to the fore as a player in the Blues’ Champions League win under Thomas Tuchel in 2021 and is a lock to start on the right-hand side of the German’s defence if fit for next summer’s World Cup.

7. Dani Carvajal

Even despite Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving as a superstar Galactico at right-back, Dani Carvajal hasn’t been put out to pasture just yet – and the Spaniard may cap off a long and storied career with a World Cup win, should the favourites triumph next summer.

Carvajal is a case of a player simply being solid in every single department and never letting down his side: Madridistas may be pushed to recall his finest display or a moment that he destroyed an opponent, but equally, he’s never let them down – and when you win six European titles in that space of time, it means more than heights at other clubs.

Don’t be surprised if the Real Madrid star is still going strong in another couple of years.

6. Daniel Munoz

Daniel Munoz celebrates for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

As versatile as they come, Daniel Munoz has seen his stock rise exponentially over the last 18 months at Crystal Palace.

Known for his energy, tactical awareness, and attacking mindset, he combines defensive solidity with attacking contributions and has become a staple under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

Munoz has excelled in both domestic leagues and international competitions, particularly shining during his early days at Club Brugge. His ability to press high, pick out pinpoint crosses, and track back defensively makes him a crucial asset in the modern footballing world.

Colombia will be an intriguing proposition at the World Cup next year with Munoz and Estupinan on either side of the defence.

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an all-timer: scoff all you like.

No one has changed the game for full-backs quite like him – and that’s not to say that he’s the greatest in his position of all time, nor the most consistent, and certainly not the most rounded. But the Real Madrid star is something else entirely: he is the most creative full-back of all time, still one of the most dangerous in the world and arguably the most important.

Like in Madrid is yet to truly get going for the former Liverpool man, as Xabi Alonso tinkers with a set of Galacticos that never really gelled last season – but though debates will never really cool on how useful it is to have an elite playmaker in this area of the pitch, it’s simply churlish to deny the ability of Alexander-Arnold.

You simply can’t leave any other right-back on Earth with the ball in promising positions. He will always be a game-changer – both on the field and off.

4. Denzel Dumfries

If Inter Milan have one knack, it’s identifying right-backs. The Nerazzurri defender played a starring role in the ascent of Achraf Hakimi as one of the best in the position, but a €70m bid from PSG in 2021 forced their hand.

Never mind: they just developed another of the world’s best in Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries brings the sort of athleticism to a match that can put the frighteners on opponents from the referee's first whistle. It makes him ideal for Inter’s wing-back role, bombing up and down the flank to track and dispossess wingers, before quickly transitioning to attack within the blink of an eye.

The directness of the Dutchman, and the speed at which he operates, can more than make up for any lapses in execution. Just look at the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, in which Dumfries – who yes, is named after Denzel Washington – was at the heart of everything dangerous about Simone Inzaghi's team.

Opposition: blink at your peril.

3. Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber has been excellent since returning from injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

After returning from an ACL injury, Timber has had to play almost every week, owing to Ben White’s knee surgery and absences at left-back and centre-back.

The Dutchman is yet to drop anything less than an 8/10, however: he's simply superb whenever he plays and typifies exactly what Mikel Arteta wants in a player in any position of the pitch.

Timber is the complete footballer, let alone full-back, offering excellence on the ball, the ability to invert and an aggression that makes him a favourite in most duels: his build is such, too, that he looks made for constant end-to-end transitioning.

It’s his mentality that might just be his most impressive trait, however, as he’s risen from the darkness of injury hell to be one of Arsenal’s players of the season and a leader in the team.

With Timber, Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori, there's certainly a case to be made that Arteta has the most unique set of full-back profiles in the Premier League right now.

2. Jules Kounde

Originally a centre-back in the earlier days of his career, Jules Kounde has fast become one of the world’s best right-backs since joining Barcelona in 2022.

Blessed with pace and strength, it's actually the 27-year-old’s work rate and technical ability in both attack and defence have made him a key man under both Xavi and Hansi Flick, with the latter demanding a lot of his back four.

Kounde has more than answered and is a guarantee to start for France at the World Cup next summer.

1. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been fantastic for PSG (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

He came through at Real Madrid, signed for Dortmund, then moved to Inter Milan before becoming a key component of PSG's first European title-winning side – and in between, he helped his nation become the first African country in the World Cup semi-finals: Achraf Hakimi's career is the stuff of an all-time great.

The Moroccan has long been regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and a glittering 2025 only underlined that fact. Hakimi was ever-present in Paris Saint-Germain’s march to the Treble last season, scoring the opening goal in the 5-0 rout of former club Inter in the Champions League final as the French giants won the tournament for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough, the right-back then came sixth in the Ballon d’Or standings - making him the top defender in the list and the highest-placed Moroccan of all time. He’s only just turned 27, too. Scary.