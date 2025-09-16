Watch Spurs vs Villarreal on TV: Live streams, TV details, preview for Thomas Frank's Champions League bow

Watch Spurs vs Villarreal as two winners of the Europa League go toe to toe in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs vs Villarreal key information • Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur booked themselves a place in the Champions League despite a poor domestic showing last season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou paid the price for their Premier League form, followed weeks later by long-serving chief executive Daniel Levy. It's all change amid takeover talk but Spurs' focus under Thomas Frank is squarely on the pitch and Tuesday's league phase opener against Villarreal.

FourFourTwo has all the key information for fans who want a taste of the action.

Can I watch Spurs vs Villarreal in the UK?

Spurs vs Villarreal is Amazon Prime Video's first Champions League pick of 2025-26. The streaming platform gets first choice of Tuesday night fixtures and will show 17 matches in all this season.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Spurs vs Villarreal in the US

In the USA, Spurs vs Villarreal will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Spurs vs Villarreal in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Villarreal live through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Spurs vs Villarreal for free?

No free broadcast will be available for Spurs vs Villarreal.

However, UCL fans from Britain can access a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.

Watch Spurs vs Villarreal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Spurs vs Villarreal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Spurs vs Villarreal: Champions League preview

Villarreal's fortunes in 2024-25 were almost a mirror of Tottenham's. Where Spurs waddled through the domestic season but capped the campaign with the Europa League, Villarreal were knocked out in the first knock-out round of the same competition but comfortably finished fifth in La Liga.

The upshot is that both teams, by their own routes of choice, have made a triumphant return to the Champions League. The league phase draw pits them against one another in the first game.

Marcelino will be plotting a modest upset but the Yellow Submarine have dropped points in their last two matches.

After winning their first two La Liga matches of the season, Villarreal head for London on the back of a draw with Celta Vigo and Saturday's 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid.

Canadian striker Tajon Buchanan already has three league goals to his name and the only other Villarreal players with more than one in the early part of the season is former Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe.

There are plenty of recognisable names in the Villarreal squad but no face more familiar to Spurs than that of Manor Solomon. The winger is on loan at Villarreal from Spurs and is eligible to play against his parent club, whose interest in keeping him long-term appears wafer-thin at best.

New manager Frank will lead a team out in the Champions League for the first time and confidence will be high.

Spurs have conceded one goal and lost one game this season, both courtesy of a 1-0 reverse against Bournemouth. Beating Burnley 3-0, Manchester City 2-0 and West Ham United 3-0 is indicative of a team going about its business with minimal fuss.

Levy oversaw some positive transfer business in his final days at the club. Spurs signed both Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons as well as making Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel permanent signings

They've also brought Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha in on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich respectively.

That gives Frank plenty with which to play and their fine early-season form makes Spurs favourites to win at home on Tuesday. They should be confident of beating the majority of their league phase opponents and what better way to start than on their own turf this week?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spurs 2-0 Villarreal

Defensively sound Spurs can be happy with their start in the league and the stadium will be bouncing for this one.