Villarreal take Atletico youngster on loan

Villarreal have signed Atletico Madrid youngster Rafael Santos Borre on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Colombian forward agreed a deal with Atletico last August before being loaned back to Deportivo Cali and he will continue his footballing education with Villarreal.

The signing comes after Villarreal forward Roberto Soldado suffered a serious knee injury with damage to his cruciate ligament and meniscus, while Santos Borre is the first new recruit at El Madrigal after Fran Escriba was appointed to succeed Marcelino as head coach.

Villarreal have already submitted their squad for Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Monaco, meaning the first opportunity for Santos Borre to make his debut will be next weekend's LaLiga opener at Granada.