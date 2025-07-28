Spain will defend the title they won at the 2023 World Cup next time out

England are the champions of Europe - again.

Sarina Wiegman's side overcame a troubled build-up packed with withdrawals and retirements to successfully defend their European Championship crown and also get revenge over Spain, the side that denied them in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The penalty shootout win in Switzerland also marked the first time an England side has won a trophy on foreign soil.

When is the next Women's World Cup?

England fell just short in the 2023 Women's World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next Women's World Cup - the tenth in the competition's history - will take place in the summer of 2027.

Brazil will host the tournament, which begins on June 24 and ends with the final taking place on July 25, with eight cities hosting games. Among the stadiums being used will be the iconic Estadio do Maracana, which hosted the men's World Cup deciders in 1950 and 2014.

The Maracana in Rio de Janeiro (Image credit: PA)

Brazil will be the first South American nation to host the Women's World Cup and the sixth country to host both the men's and the women's tournament. As you asked, the others are Sweden, the United States, Germany, France and Canada.

Like the 2023 World Cup, this tournament will feature 32 teams, split into eight groups of four teams, with the top two in each group qualifying for the last-16 knockout phase.

But this will be the final tournament in this format, as the 2031 edition will see the World Cup expanded to 48 teams.

Qualifying for the tournament began in February, with CAF getting the ball rolling.

The Lionesses will be looking to book their place in Brazil during the UEFA qualification campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's qualification campaign will get underway in 2026 and will again involve a league phase that is based on the 2025 Nations League rankings, before a play-off phase as the Lionesses bid for one of the 11 UEFA spots up for grabs.

Brazil will qualify automatically as hosts, while defending champions Spain will also need to go through the qualification campaign.