Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho's Aston Villa move edges closer, following transfer fee slash
Manchester United academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer
Alejandro Garnacho is an outcast at Manchester Unite currently.
The winger who many had high hopes for, has fallen down the pecking order considerably under Ruben Amorim and has found himself on the search for a new club.
The club hope a deal can be done as soon as possible, and may be making some concessions to make it a possibility.
Manchester United willing to cut demands for Garnacho to ship him off quickly
Manchester United are as eager to sell Garnacho as he is to leave, but they currently want in excess of £50 million to let him leave Old Trafford.
Moves to Saudi Arabia and Europe appear to be off the table, with the Argentinian said to be prioritising sporting development over financial gain.
CaughtOffside now believe that Manchester United are willing to lower their demands in order to sell Garnacho, which could in turn lead to Aston Villa making a move for the 21-year-old.
Villa are in a precarious PSR position and have been forced into major sales in the past few windows, losing Douglas Luiz ad Jhon Duran and they may still need to sell before they buy.
A loan move, like what was done for Marcus Rashford in January may be possible.
Garnacho scored 11 times and recorded 10 assists last season, but failed to impress Amorim enough, and he was shunned from their Europa League starting XI.
For Garnacho, moving on seems a good idea. He hasn't yet managed to show all the talent he promised to do when he first burst through, but a move away, and a refresh, may allow him to do that.
He is currently valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
