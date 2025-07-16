Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho's Aston Villa move edges closer, following transfer fee slash

Alejandro Garnacho is an outcast at Manchester Unite currently.

The winger who many had high hopes for, has fallen down the pecking order considerably under Ruben Amorim and has found himself on the search for a new club.

The club hope a deal can be done as soon as possible, and may be making some concessions to make it a possibility.

Manchester United willing to cut demands for Garnacho to ship him off quickly

Alejandro Garnacho of in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are as eager to sell Garnacho as he is to leave, but they currently want in excess of £50 million to let him leave Old Trafford.

Moves to Saudi Arabia and Europe appear to be off the table, with the Argentinian said to be prioritising sporting development over financial gain.

Alejandro Garnacho scores an overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton at Goodison Park in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside now believe that Manchester United are willing to lower their demands in order to sell Garnacho, which could in turn lead to Aston Villa making a move for the 21-year-old.

Villa are in a precarious PSR position and have been forced into major sales in the past few windows, losing Douglas Luiz ad Jhon Duran and they may still need to sell before they buy.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A loan move, like what was done for Marcus Rashford in January may be possible.

Garnacho scored 11 times and recorded 10 assists last season, but failed to impress Amorim enough, and he was shunned from their Europa League starting XI.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho had emerged as two of Manchester United's brightest stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Garnacho, moving on seems a good idea. He hasn't yet managed to show all the talent he promised to do when he first burst through, but a move away, and a refresh, may allow him to do that.

He is currently valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.