Villas-Boas: I lost my head against Torino
Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas has apologised for his part in a touchline row with Torino counterpart Giampiero Ventura on Thursday.
Villas-Boas saw his side progress to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate, despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Turin.
After the final whistle, Villas-Boas got into an angry exchange with the Torino bench, and subsequently expressed regret for his actions.
"I lost my head," he told Sport Mediaset.
"I got it completely wrong and I apologise for my behaviour.
"I was angry with the Torino team manager, but it was not the behaviour of a coach and I am sorry."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.