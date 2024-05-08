Euro 2024 referees: All 18 match officials set to take charge of games in Germany

UEFA has announced the 18 referees who will be taking charge of matches at Euro 2024 this summer.

These 18 referees will be the men in the middle for all 51 fixtures at Euro 2024, tasked with officiating the games to a high standard and keeping each squad under control across the tournament. They will be aided by two assistant referees, a fourth official, a reserve assistant referee at the stadium, and a team of three video match officials during each match.

"EURO 2024 is the pinnacle of European national team football with the best teams competing and that’s why we have selected the best referees to officiate these matches," Roberto Rosetti, UEFA managing director of refereeing, said.

"All chosen referees have performed consistently to the highest standards in UEFA’s top competitions, and also in their domestic competitions. They have prepared exceptionally well to be in this position and we have full confidence in them to show their quality at the final tournament."

In total, there will be 57 referees and assistant referees, 20 video match officials, and 12 support match officials, who act as either fourth officials or reserve assistant referee during games. But below, FourFourTwo details all 18 referees taking charge of matches this summer.

Euro 2024 referees

Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

Referee Artur Soares Dias (Image credit: Getty Images)

Artur Soares Dias became Portugal's youngest FIFA referee ever when he made the grade in 2010 and the 44-year-old has plenty of experience in club and international European football. He refereed two games in Euro 2020, including England’s group-stage win over the Czech Republic at Wembley.

In 2017, he and his family were the subject of death threats before he was due to take charge of a Primeira Liga clash between Paco de Ferreira and Porto. The Euro 2024 final falls on his 45th birthday.

Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain)

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 40-year-old official was in the spotlight earlier this season for his part in one of the most controversial decisions in La Liga this term. Manzano was the man in the middle for Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia in March, when he blew for full-time seconds before Jude Bellingham headed the ball into the goal. Bellingham, believing he had scored a last-gasp winning goal, protested vehemently, with Manzano sending him off. He also had a 2018 run-in with Lionel Messi, who refused to shake his hand following a Barcelona match.

Manzano has been FIFA-listed since 2014 and this will be his second senior international tournament after the 2021 Copa America.

Marco Guida (Italy)

Referee Marco Guida (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA-listed since 2014, the 42-year-old Italian will be officiating at a senior international tournament for the first time this summer.

He arrives in Germany with a wealth of Serie A and European experience, but got on Manchester United fans’ radar when he left the Old Trafford fans bemused by blowing for half-time after 44 minutes and 41 seconds of the Red Devils Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen earlier this season.

Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Referee Istvan Kovacs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 39-year-old Romanian official has been on UEFA’s elite list since 2019 and took charge of the 2022 Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord. He oversaw a Netherlands win over North Macedonia at Euro 2020 and went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was a fourth official in eight matches.

He drew the ire of Barcelona boss Xavi in April for his performance in their dramatic Champions League quarter-final collapse against Paris Saint-Germain, with Ronald Araujo’s controversial red card being followed by Xavi himself getting his marching orders from the touchline.

Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Referee Ivan Kruzliak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another referee at the centre of a much-debated decision this season, Kruzliak oversaw Aston Villa’s Europa League win over Lille, in which Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was not ordered from the pitch after picking up a second yellow card in the penalty shootout.

The Slovakian was correct in his interpretation of the rules as cards do not carry forward into a shootout and the 40-year-old heads to Germany for his first senior international tournament.

François Letexier (France)

Referee Francois Letexier (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the youngest referees at the tournament, the 35-year-old will make his senior tournament debut at Euro 2024 and has also been called up to the Paris Olympics later this summer. Took charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla earlier this season and combines his refereeing with part-time work as a court bailiff.

In October 2022 he received death threats following a fiery clash between Nice and Nantes.

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Referee Danny Makkelie (Image credit: Getty Images)

A part-time police inspector, Makkiele is an experienced official who took charge of England’s semi-final win over Denmark at Euro 2020, awarding the Three Lions an extra-time penalty. He also oversaw two games at the 2022 World Cup and was the VAR for the 2018 World Cup final.

The 41-year-old was branded as ‘arrogant’ by Emre Can last season, after Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League last-16 exit to Chelsea following a retaken penalty incident.

Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Referee Szymon Marciniak (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Europe’s most experienced referees, Marciniak’s first tournament experience came at Euro 2016, with the Pole being handed a series of big games since, including the 2022 World Cup final and last season’s Champions League final.

Considered to be one of the best referees of his generation, the 43-year-old will no doubt be hoping to add the European Championship final to his collection of big matches.

Halil Umut Meler (Türkiye)

Referee Halil Umut Meler (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Turk was the subject of international headlines when he was punched in the face by Ankaragucu’s president, Faruk Koca, following a Super Lig match in December. Meler was then kicked after falling to the ground and hospitalised for a week.

Undeterred, he returned a month later and will now head to a major international tournament for the first time, two years after being added to UEFA’s elite list.

Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Referee Glenn Nyberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 35-year-old Swede is another referee making his major tournament bow this summer. Nyberg was the subject of a minor storm earlier this year, when he declined to give Bayern Munich a penalty in their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich after Gabriel handled the ball, seemingly unaware that the ball was in play after a David Raya goal-kick.

Whereas the Bayern team fumed, Gunners boss Mikel Aterta praised the referee for using ‘common sense’.

Michael Oliver (England)

Referee Michael Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of two English referees heading to Germany this summer, Oliver is a familiar face to Premier League fans who have seen him in action since 2010, when he became the youngest referee in the competition’s history. He refereed at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup after joining UEFA’s elite group of officials in 2018.

Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Referee Daniele Orsato (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most experienced referees appointed for the tournament in Germany, the 48-year-old Orsato oversaw the 2020 Champions League final and was the man in charge of the 2022 World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.

He also helmed that tournament’s semi-final between Argentina and Croatia, with Luka Modric dubbing his performance ‘a disaster’.

Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

Referee Sandro Schärer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngest refereee on UEFA’s list for Euro 2024, Schärer has been a regular referee in the Champions League in recent seasons and recently drew the praise of former Swiss ref Urs Meier, who said that the 35-year-old is ready to ‘deliver his masterpiece’ this summer.

Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Referee Daniel Siebert (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 39-year-old German has been an international referee since 2015, overseeing three matches during Euro 2020 and then two in the 2022 World Cup’s group stage.

A part-time teacher, Siebert’s notable performances include a 2019 German Supercup final between bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, plus a firey April 2022 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Anthony Taylor (England)

Referee Anthony Taylor (Image credit: PA Images)

One of England’s most experienced officials, Wythenshawe-born Taylor has been a Premier League referee since 2010. Taylor was praised for his handling of the Euro 2020 group stage match between Finland and Denmark in which Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, with his calm and quick reaction to the incident highlighted.

Taylor also oversaw two games at the 2022 World Cup.

Clement Turpin (France)

Referee Clement Turpin (Image credit: Getty)

A member of UEFA’s elite group since 2012, Turpin brings plenty of experience to Germany. At club level, he has refereed the 2021 Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United, plus the 2022 Champions League final when Liverpool took on Real Madrid.

This will be his fifth major international tournament, with the 41-year-old having gone to the past two Euros and World Cups.

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

Referee Slavko Vincic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 44-year-old Slovenian has been an international listed ref since 2011 and his first taste of a major tournament came in 2012 when he went to the European Championship as an assistant.

He oversaw the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers in 2022 and heads to Germany hoping to referee in his third senior tournament.

Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Referee Felix Zwayer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 42-year-old real estate broker, Zwayer is preparing for his first taste of a senior tournament. No stranger to controversy, Zwayer was criticised by Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland following a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich clash in 2021, with the former referencing a 2005 match-fixing scandal that Zwayer received a six-month refereeing ban for over his part in it. Zwayer oversaw the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final between Croatia and Spain.