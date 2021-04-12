Watch: Patosi on target as Foolad cruise past Al Ain

South African internationl Ayanda Patosi bagged a goal and assist during Foolad Khuzestan's 4-0 thumping of Al Ain FC in the 2021 AFC Champions League playoff at Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in helping his side book their place in the AFC Champions League group stage for the first time since 2015.

Patosi's side now joins the likes of Jordan’s Al Wehdat, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s Al Sadd in Champions League Group D.

WATCH: Ayanda Patosi's creates and scores for Foolad