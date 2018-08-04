WATCH: Tuchel sings Pharrell classic after first PSG title

Thomas Tuchel was as happy as Pharrell Williams as he broke into song and was showered with champagne following Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions triumph.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel secured silverware in his first competitive match in charge of the Ligue 1 giants with a 4-0 crushing of Monaco in the season's traditional curtain-raiser, which was staged in China.

The 44-year-old German, who succeeded Unai Emery in May, has clearly become popular with his players, who crashed his post-match media conference, handed over a microphone and cheered every enthusiastic note.

Tuchel should have plenty of opportunities to sharpen his vocals if, as Saturday's showing suggested was likely, PSG maintain the dominance that saw them scoop four trophies in France last term.