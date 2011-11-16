Watt confident of pushing for first-team place

Watt has yet to appear for the North Londoners in the Premier League, his only three appearances coming in the League Cup in 2009/10, but recently signed a contract extension with the club.

And the 20-year-old forward - who spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Leeds United - told Arsenal's official website that penning a new deal has given him great encouragement in his quest to push for first-team action at Emirates Stadium.

“It was a big confidence boost. I had a meeting with the boss where he told me what he wants and that he believes in me. I just have to drive myself on.

“He told me the things I need to work on, what I need to push on, what I am good at and what I now need to use.

“Now I just need to work hard 24/7 - even when I'm not playing football. It' not just about what happens on the pitch.

“I need to focus my lifestyle off the pitch too and it will pay for me when I'm out there.”

Watt has been at Arsenal since the age of eight, and was part of the FA Youth Cup winning side of 2009, scoring in the second leg of a 6-3 aggregate final victory over Liverpool.