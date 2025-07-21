Arsenal in advanced talks for record-breaking wonderkid midfielder move: report

Arsenal are on the verge of tying up a record-smashing move for a teenager to join their squad.

The Gunners flew out to Singapore at the weekend for a preseason tour that has included several faces from the club's Hale End academy, including first-teamers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, along with under-16s, Max Dowman and Marli Salmon.

With manager Mikel Arteta showing a willingness to incorporate youth in his squad, Arsenal are looking to add depth to their ranks in the form of talented wonderkids, along with ceiling-raisers in the first team.

Arsenal negotiations for wonderkid midfielder confirmed as being 'down the line'

Andrea Berta has been busy this summer (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

London Colney has been busy in recent weeks welcoming fresh faces, with new sporting director Andrea Berta tying up deals for the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke.

But along with first-team additions, journalist and Arsenal journalist James McNicholas has confirmed a budget allocation this summer for head of the club's academy, Per Mertesacker, with 17-year-old Salford City forward Will Wright joining imminently, as per The Athletic.

Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker is adding talent to the ranks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna looks like becoming the next to join, with the club's manager, Stephen Bradley, confirming a report from the Irish Independent stating that Arsenal are in advanced talks for the teen.

Arsenal are looking to pay €1.9 million for the talent, which would become a national record in the Republic of Ireland, breaking what North London rivals Tottenham paid for Mason Melia

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Bradley did not name Arsenal, he claimed that talks were “down the line” for Ozhianvuna.

FourFourTwo understands that the Gunners are looking to revamp their youth structure, with several exciting teenage talents failing to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium in recent years.

Victor Ozhianvuna looks Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In the past 12 months, Arsenal have lost the likes of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven to Manchester United, while talents Charlie Patino and Michał Rosiak have both left the club without significant fees garnered for their exits.

Transfermarkt values Ozhianvuna at €75k.