Arsenal close to agreeing deal for wonderkid striker - as backup for Viktor Gyokeres: report

Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal may finally be addressing their striker problems this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres, who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is edging closer to joining the Gunners, in what would be a major upgrade on their current options.

They are also looking to add some depth to the position, and have even moved ahead of a rival to sign one of the most promising talents in the English football pyramid.

Arsenal in for another striker

Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season, Kai Havertz was largely used as Arsenal's striker, until an injury in February that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Injury to Gabriel Jesus meant there were no other players with much previous experience of playing as a striker in Arsenal's squad, leading them to turn to Mikel Merino. It has lead them to make a big effort to reinforce this area of the squad before the new season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic are reporting that they are working on a deal for 17-year-old Will Wright from Salford, who are owned by members of the Class of '92.

Wright has been prolific at youth level for Salford, as well as their B-team, and it is now expected he will join Arsenal, where he will split his time between their under-18 and under-21 sides. It would make him eligible to play in the UEFA Youth League.

In January, Wright made his debut against Manchester City in the FA Cup and made two more first team appearances before the season finished.

Liverpool were said to be pushing hard to close the signing of Wright, but Arsenal have edged ahead in the race and now look set to secure his signature.

Will Wright of Salford City (Image credit: Salford City FC)

Hale End, the name of Arsenal's academy, has produced some top tier talents in the past few seasons, and they have been given their fair share of game time in the first team.

Despite not being in the academy from a young age, Wright will not doubt get the chance to impress Mikel Arteta sooner rather than later, and we could see him turn out for the first team this season.