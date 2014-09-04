Wenger has faith in me, insists Podolski

Podolski was a reported target for the likes of Juventus as well as Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen in his native Germany, but the forward remained at Arsenal in the recently closed transfer window.

Olivier Giroud's fractured tibia – which will sideline him for around four months – may mean Podolski, still searching for full fitness after Germany's World Cup win, sees more game time at Arsenal, despite their deadline-day signing of Danny Welbeck.

And the 29-year-old is confident of playing a key role for Arsenal after a lengthy chat with Wenger.

"I had a very good conversation with the manager," Podolski told Bild.

"He has stressed he is putting trust in me and my qualities. I do not have to fear anyone at Arsenal. I am just back in training for two-and-a-half weeks.

"If I am at 100 per cent fitness I do not fear any competition for places in the first XI."

Podolski also revealed that he had no offers to leave Arsenal in the transfer window, despite lots of interest.

But playing for a German team that is not Cologne - Podolski's first club that he returned to before joining Arsenal - is not something that interests him.

"A move away from Arsenal did not fall through because I had no offers to move," he added.

"There have been enquiries from other countries, also from Bundesliga clubs, but I am from Cologne and it would have been tough for me to represent any other German club."