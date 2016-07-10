Wenger: I would never rule out managing England

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted he would never rule out the possibility of managing England.

A number of coaches have been rumoured as potential candidates since Roy Hodgson's resignation after the Three Lions lost to Iceland at Euro 2016, and Wenger is among them.

The Frenchman has been at Arsenal since 1996, but, with just a year left on his current contract, he has seemingly opened the door to taking the England job in the future.

"Could I manage England, why not? I would never rule that out, but I am happy and focused in club football," he told beIN Sports.

"England is my second country. I was absolutely on my knees when England went out against Iceland. I couldn't believe it.

"But when you watched the game you could sense, after 60 minutes, that the worst could happen.

"Did they panic or were they tired? I don't know, but England couldn't find an answer to what Iceland posed.

"I have one more year to go with Arsenal and I have been with them for a long time. I have always respected all my contracts [throughout my career] and will continue to do that.

"What will I do after that? Honestly, I don't know."