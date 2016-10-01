Wenger 'not obsessed' with winning send-off

Arsene Wenger says he is "not obsessed" with the notion of ending his Arsenal career with one last trophy.

The Frenchman – who has distanced himself from the vacant England manager's job – is out of contract at the end of this season and marks his 20-year anniversary at the club this weekend.

His former Manchester United adversary, Alex Ferguson, ended his glittering 26-year Old Trafford career with a Premier League title, but Wenger insists that is not a factor in deciding his own future.

"I am not obsessed by that," said Wenger, who has won three top-flight crowns and six FA Cups.

"Would Ferguson have not have gone out on a high after the history? Time makes a difference with what the guy has done. He would still be the same great manager had he not gone out on a high. You don't lose his experience just in the last year.

"One of the factors is that the club and supporters still want me and I still want to stay. What will make me want to stay is that I feel I can give more to the club.

"People know that if things go well my priority is this club. After I have to accept as well that if things don't go well, maybe I do something else.

"If I look back, the way I manage today is not the same as it was five, 10 or 20 years ago. I accept that it can finish tomorrow.

"It's a love story and you always expect a love story to last forever, but it can always stop suddenly."

Arsenal head to Burnley on Sunday, having enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run since their opening-game loss at home to Liverpool.