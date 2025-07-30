Arsenal star has 'concrete' offers from two Premier League clubs: report

Arsenal may be open to a sale after a strong summer of recruitment

Arsenal could soon be waving goodbye to one of their most experienced stars as they create space for further new arrivals.

Mikel Arteta finally has the no.9 that he so desperately needed last term in Viktor Gyokeres, and has also been handed the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke to work with.

But sales, so far, have been light, with only Nuno Tavares and Marquinhos attracting a fee in their departures from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could wave goodbye to Leandro Trossard for potential new recruit

Leandro Trossard may not be as important a figure at Arsenal this season (Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

One player whose future in north London is uncertain is Leandro Trossard, with a current deal running until 2027 and talks over an improved salary, without an extension, in the works, according to The Athletic.

But the player has not signed that agreement, as he considers his options beyond Arsenal.

Trossard still has plenty to offer a top side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, in a fresh report from Florian Plettenberg, it has been revealed that he is fielding interest from Borussia Dortmund and has two concrete offers on the table from as-yet-unnamed Premier League sides.

He goes on to state that a move in this window is possible.

It follows news from The Athletic that Arsenal retain an interest in Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze, who has a release clause of £60m, which the Gunners want to negotiate down.

The 27-year-old can play centrally or on the left, much like Trossard, so a sale could create room for Eze both on the pitch and in the Gunners’ budget.

Trossard's sale could be a precursor to stepping up efforts to side Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Trossard is a talented attacker, registering 20 goal involvements for Arsenal next year, but he is never likely to be the main man among stars like Bukayo Saka, Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

He should weigh up his options this summer while he still has prime years ahead of him, as he is more than capable of being relied upon by a top team.

If he remains at the Emirates, and Arsenal opt to sign Eze regardless, he could soon find himself spending more time on the bench than a player of his calibre deserves.

Trossard is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.