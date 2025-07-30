Manchester United's next three signings revealed: report

Manchester United acted with haste to secure the singing of Matheus Cunha earlier this summer

Manchester United's next move in the summer window is becoming clearer.

Ruben Amorim and INEOS have worked together to bring in both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha already, with the Red Devils now said to be plotting a further three additions at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has left for Barcelona, whilst interest continues to spike in Alejandro Garnacho and Antony. Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho may prove tougher to shift, however.

What are Manchester United planning to do next?

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear the Red Devils need to maximise their outgoings, especially if they want to bring in a new number nine. Benjamin Sesko appears to be top of the list at present, especially given reports this week suggest United have made initial contact with RB Leipzig.

There is also still the prospect of signing Ollie Watkins, too, who The Independent say INEOS are continuing to keep tabs on. A swap deal has also now been mentioned, with the potential for Garnacho to head the other way.

Ruben Amorim has told Alejandro Garnacho he has not future at Old Trafford. (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Furthermore, the Red Devils still hold additional interest in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, especially with Andre Onana set to miss the start of the 2025/26 season through injury. Altay Bayindir has been suggested as another potential departure, if a buyer can be found for the Turkey international.

Elsewhere, Amorim is desperate for another central midfielder. Sporting's Morten Hjulmand and Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha are two names who have been touted as potential solutions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Palhinha excelled at Fulham but has not had much luck with Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this would still depend on exits for 'the bomb squad' as they have been referred to, which includes Antony, Sancho, Malacia and Garnacho. All four did not travel to the US for pre-season, with Amorim's side back in action against Bournemouth on Thursday.

"[Technical director] Jason [Wilcox], [chief executive] Omar Berrada and the club have a number for these players," said Amorim, when asked about the quartet last week. "If they don't reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.

"Some players have to find a new place so we have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide.

"I understand the clubs are waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise. I'm ready to receive the players."

Antony was loaned out by Ruben Amorim in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, finding buyers was always going to be hard for Manchester United, especially with the wages their players demand.

Sancho, who arrived for £80m in 2021, still earns a reported £300,000-a-week and finding a buyer for the ex-Chelsea man is proving difficult.