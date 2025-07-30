Liverpool kits for 2025/26 season: New double design leaked on Asia tour

Liverpool's 'rumoured' new home and away kits for the 2025/26 season

Have we just been handed the biggest clue yet regarding Liverpool's new kits for the 2025/26 season?

The Reds, who won the Premier League title last season, are yet to release their new home and away jerseys, with the club currently on pre-season tour duties in Asia.

Missed anything regarding what we know so far? FourFourTwo has all the latest here, but with new spoilers now out in the open, it won't be long before we see the Merseysiders' new garms...

Have we just seen a brand-new Liverpool kit spoiler?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds were never going to shy away from their standard red design, but with multi-national banking giants Standard Chartered sticking around until 2027, there are still some details of the kit which remain a mystery.

But having switched from Nike to Adidas in a deal estimated to be worth over £60 million annually, slight problems have arisen in the fact that their new kit partnership does not commence until August 1.

Liverpool have still been wearing their 2024/25 home kit from last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The adidas home design is striking, with the classic three stripes complementing a bold red body, which is boosted by a sleek-looking white collar.

There are also added white details on the cuff of the shoulder, with fellow sponsors 'Expedia' featuring on the left sleeve. Superstars Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz are seen in the promotional shots.

The away shirt is a traditional adidas number, with a heavy white body completed by red stripes. Their logo is boxed away in a red pendant, with red and black on the collar to add another stylish element.

Both kits are rumoured to be released in the next 48 hours, with adidas having to wait until the end of Liverpool's current partnership with Nike to end. A problem in itself for marketing purposes.

Further leaks of Liverpool's new home shirt have been popping up around Asian malls (Image credit: X.com/@Kop_Zhang)

In FourFourTwo's view, adidas will have no doubt been a little cheesed off that they have had to wait so long to release Liverpool's new kits for the 2025/26 season.

But we have no doubts they won't have any problems shifting the kits, especially the away number, which looks to be an instant classic already. What do you make of the new kit leaks?