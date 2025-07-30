Liverpool report: Alexander Isak deal 'will go through', with details emerging on deal

Newcastle appear to be edging closer to losing their star man

Liverpool have been encouraged that their pursuit of Alexander Isak will end in success, as long as they’re willing to foot a significant bill.

It has long been reported that Isak is not for sale, with an official bid for the striker yet to arrive.

But his future at St James’ Park was thrown into doubt when reports revealed his intention to explore his options, not long after Liverpool registered their interest.

Alexander Isak deal will not come cheap to Liverpool

Isak missing Newcastle's pre-season tour will not instil confidence in those wishing for him to remain at St James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that Isak only wants Liverpool, but that still won’t make it cheap.

Experts have revealed that they expect the deal is there to be done, and have named the expected price, but it will now fall to the Reds to decide if they want to pay it.

Eddie Howe may soon have to do without his side's main goal threat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Football Insider, finance expert Stefan Borson said: “If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150m and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

David Ornstein revealed earlier this month that Liverpool want to do the deal at around £120m, but Borson doesn’t believe that’s enough.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons,” Borson continued. “Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I was Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal.”

Liverpool want Isak despite their recent purchase of Hugo Ekitike (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Borson goes on to state that he can just about see the Isak move happening, and FourFourTwo take a similar view.

With the Sweden international missing the pre-season tour and so publicly wanting to move on, it’s difficult to see how the Magpies could start the season with the 25-year-old up front.

That means now could be the time for Newcastle to cash in if the fee is astronomical enough, and with a Saudi move feeling too soon, the Reds – having just boosted their budget with the sale of Luis Diaz – are the only party in town.

Isak is valued at £120m, according to Transfermarkt.