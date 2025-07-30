Neymar has agreed return to Europe, with shock Ligue 1 transfer on cards: report

Santos forward Neymar could be on his way back to Europe

Neymar has reportedly agreed a surprise return to Europe.

The 33-year-old, who rejoined former club Santos back in July, is said to be 'unhappy' in his home country after making only 12 starts.

One of the most decorated Brazilian players of his generation, Neymar won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG and an additional 2 La Liga crowns with Barcelona, but he may now be seeking more European silverware this season.

Neymar agrees surprise return to Europe THIS summer

Neymar has scored just four goals following his January return to Santos (Image credit: Getty Images)

With injuries once again plaguing Neymar's early 30s, the former Al-Hilal man has struggled with countless hamstring problems in the last 18 months. But it isn't fitness that has irked the Brazil hero, more the quality of his team-mates.

Desperate to regain his best form before the 2026 World Cup, Neymar is now reported to have begun talks on a seismic return to Ligue 1, and the team in question may leave you somewhat surprised.

Neymar spent six years at PSG but he won't be returning to the Parc des Princes (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Fichajes in Spain, Marseille have begun talks with the 33-year-old over a proposed summer switch. Neymar has reportedly green-lit the move to link up with Roberto De Zerbi's side and wants to make the transfer happen.

Neymar is said to have become frustrated with 'the team's collective performance' at Santos, and their 'lack of competitiveness has taken their toll on his motivation'.

With a contract that runs until the end of 2025, Neymar is said to be 'willing to listen' to the Ligue 1 side's proposal, with it unknown just how long a new deal in France would be.

In total, the ex-PSG forward scored a whopping 82 league goals in 112 games whilst in France, so his pedigree shouldn't be a question. The only issue could be his fitness and age, given the relentless nature of Marseille's schedule, with Champions League football to come.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi led his side to a 2nd-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Neymar's career has needed an element of revival ever since his high-profile move to Al-Hilal.

Yes, the money will likely have been the motivator, but at 33, you still feel as if the Brazil icon should be strutting his stuff week in, week out, especially given Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is of the same age – still, this is a deal that is surely unlikely to come to fruition any time soon.

FourFourTwo understands that wage demands may still be an issue for Marseille, while a fee to take the star back out of Brazil could well be expensive, given that Neymar is still contracted this summer.