Wenger praises 'complete' midfielder Ramsey

The midfielder, returning to the club he left in 2008, headed the visitors ahead in the 29th minute, before smashing home in second-half stoppage time after substitute Mathieu Flamini had doubled the advantage.

And Arsenal boss Wenger believes that Ramsey, who took his tally of league goals to eight, will keep on improving.

"He has developed and matured, not only as a player but as a person as well," the Frenchman said. "A few years ago he came here in a cup game and he had a very, very difficult game and now it shows you how much he has developed as a person.

"I was a midfielder, and I would have loved to have had what he has. He can defend, he can attack, he can score goals. What do you want more?

"And he's young - another quality that I have lost.

"When you look at his improvement in the last two years, why should he stop now? I think there is a lot more to come and, if he continues to play like that, you have a good future with Wales."

Ramsey, who delighted home fans by performing Cardiff's trademark 'Ayatollah' gesture before kick-off, enjoyed a standing ovation from all four sides of the stadium following the final whistle, and Wenger was quick to show his appreciation.

"Fantastic, we'd like to see that much more," he added. "I have a big respect for that. They are proud to be Welsh here, you know."

The victory sends Arsenal seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with the rest of the top six not playing until Sunday, and Wenger admits that he did not see his side's strong showing so far this campaign coming.

"I wouldn't believe it (if it had been suggested before the season)," he said. "You'll remember that we lost the first game at home against Aston Villa and then nobody could imagine the situation today.

"I'm happy to have done the job here and watch the other games tomorrow."