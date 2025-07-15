Arsenal's Champions League hero who could knock England out with incredible goalscoring form

Arsenal star Stina Blackstenius could be the undoing of England's Euros trophy defence in their quarter-final on Thursday.

Blackstenius has found incredible goalscoring form since becoming the Gunners' Champions League hero in May.

The Sweden international was subbed on in the final against Barcelona and scored the winning goal to bring the European title to Arsenal for the first time since 2007.

Arsenal forward Blackstenius' Euro 2025 so far

Arsenal forward Blackstenius' Euro 2025 so far

Blackstenius has taken confidence from that result and has been a key figure in Sweden's Euro 2025 campaign so far.

She has scored two goals so far, including in the team's 4-1 win over Germany to secure top spot in Group C.



Her knack for coming good in crucial matches - she has also scored in a Conti Cup final for Arsenal - will be a threat to England on Thursday.

A fair few Lionesses know the star well as she plays for the Gunners, including captain Leah Williamson.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Williamson said of her Arsenal teammate: "Stina is an incredibly powerful footballer. She is very intelligent with her runs, she is a hard player to play against in that respect.

"Celebrating her success at Arsenal and not so much now. She is a great player and she has been for many years now so her experience speaks for itself."



Williamson has previously described Sweden as a "threat" but she has captained her side to a crucial win over the team before.

The Euro 2025 quarter-final is a repeat of the Euro 2022 semi-final. In that game England came out 4-0 winners and went on to beat Germany in the final 2-1 at Wembley.

Williamson was asked if she had spoken to any of the Sweden players about that game three years ago and if she thought the result still hurt for them.

She said: "I think when you come up against a team when you have had a previous fixture like that then you are always probably going to remember it. But I think so much has happened since.

"We alluded to it the other night, two very different teams now compared to that night. I haven't spoke to them about it but I think because we have played each other twice since so for us it seems like a long time ago so maybe for them too."



England and Sweden played one another in the Euro qualifiers with the two nations drawing both games they played.

The Lionesses go into the game as marginal favourites but it is expected to be a close game. FourFourTwo have predicted it will finish 1-1 after extra time and that England will win on penalties.

The Lionesses have won a penalty shoot-out at a major tournament before with the last coming against Nigeria at the 2023 World Cup.