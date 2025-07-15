'He needs to start earning money' - Luis Diaz told to leave Liverpool immediately following Bayern Munich bid

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could yet be on his way out of Anfield

Luis Diaz has been told he must leave Liverpool to further his career.

Diaz, who is Liverpool's sixth-most expensive signing ever, scored 17 goals for the Reds last season, helping Arne Slot to win the Premier League in his first season in charge at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have, of course, been rocked by the sad passing of Diogo Jota this summer, with there still a lot to process internally at the club.

Luis Diaz told to LEAVE Liverpool in order to earn more money

Luis Diaz scored 17 times last season as Arne Slot's side romped home to win the Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz, who most recently saw a bid rejected by the club from Bayern Munich, has already expressed his desire to leave Merseyside and seek pastures new. The former Porto attacker is now in the final 24 months of his current contract.

Barcelona are also another club who have seen their advances pushed back by Liverpool, with Slot clear on his wishes to keep the Colombia international around for at least one more season.

Arne Slot has made it clear he does not want Luis Diaz to leave Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

But with pressure mounting, FSG could soon give in to Bayern's demands, especially given their hopes to reinvestment the money to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Colombia legend and former Newcastle United man Faustino Asprilla believes Diaz should leave Liverpool with immediate effect, given the proposals brandished his way over the last few weeks.

“If it were happening to me, I’d leave. Luis is 28 years old; he needs to start earning money,” Asprilla said recently during an appearance on Colombia’s version of ESPN.

According to Sportrac, Diaz earns £55,000 a week on Merseyside at present. To put that into context, new signing Florian Wirtz's terms are estimated to be in the region of £200,000 a week.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz moved from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £116m (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, perhaps Asprilla is right. Football is a short game, and if Bayern Munich are offering more lucrative terms, who are we to say the Colombian winger should stay on less money in the Premier League?

Whatever happens, Diaz would be a huge loss should he leave Slot's ongoing project and a replacement would more than likely have to be sounded out, especially given the ongoing uncertainty around Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa's respective futures.