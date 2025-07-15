Sweden vs England referee: Who is taking charge of the Euro 2025 quarter-final?
Sweden vs England referee will oversee a crucial match at this summer's major tournament
Sweden vs England referee will oversee the second of four quarter-finals at Euro 2025.
Sweden finished winners of Group C which means they take on the runners-up in Group D, defending champions England.
The match is a repeat of the Euro 2022 semi-final where England beat Sweden 4-0.
Sweden vs England referee: Who is in the middle?
The referee to take charge of the quarter-final is Spaniard Marta Huerta De Aza.
The 35-year-old has been a FIFA listed referee since 2016 and regularly takes charge of matches in Liga F, the Spanish Cup and the Women's Champions League.
Huerta de Aza, who is also a teacher, also referees in the men's game and was the first woman to be a fourth official in La Liga.
One the international stage she has officiated at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Her experience led her to be named amongst the officials for the 2025 major tournament with the latest match seeing her in charge of Sweden vs England.
She will be assisted by compatriots Guadalupe Porras Ayuso and Eliana Fernández Gonzále with the VAR Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez.
The officials and fans will be hoping for no controversial situations cropping up in an expected tight match between the two rivals.
Sweden and England were also in the same qualifying Euros group with the two sides drawing both matches they played against one another.
Of course this game cannot end in a draw and if it does after extra time the match will be decided by penalty shootout.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.