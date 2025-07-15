Sweden vs England referee: Who is taking charge of the Euro 2025 quarter-final?

Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead are likely to be on the bench for the fixture

Sweden vs England referee will oversee the second of four quarter-finals at Euro 2025.

Sweden finished winners of Group C which means they take on the runners-up in Group D, defending champions England.

The match is a repeat of the Euro 2022 semi-final where England beat Sweden 4-0.

Sweden vs England referee: Who is in the middle?

Referee Marta Huerta De Aza is taking charge of the match (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee to take charge of the quarter-final is Spaniard Marta Huerta De Aza.

The 35-year-old has been a FIFA listed referee since 2016 and regularly takes charge of matches in Liga F, the Spanish Cup and the Women's Champions League.

Sweden are among the favourites to win the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Huerta de Aza, who is also a teacher, also referees in the men's game and was the first woman to be a fourth official in La Liga.

One the international stage she has officiated at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup.

Her experience led her to be named amongst the officials for the 2025 major tournament with the latest match seeing her in charge of Sweden vs England.

She will be assisted by compatriots Guadalupe Porras Ayuso and Eliana Fernández Gonzále with the VAR Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez.

Sarina Wiegman hopes to guide England to another semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The officials and fans will be hoping for no controversial situations cropping up in an expected tight match between the two rivals.

Sweden and England were also in the same qualifying Euros group with the two sides drawing both matches they played against one another.

Of course this game cannot end in a draw and if it does after extra time the match will be decided by penalty shootout.