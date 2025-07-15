Real Madrid report: Florentino Perez refuses Xabi Alonso’s request for ‘pipe dream’ Manchester City signing

Xabi Alonso appears unlikely to see his transfer request granted by Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are not ones for shirking a difficult transfer, but Xabi Alonso has already found his superior’s breaking point just months into his new job.

It hasn’t been a quiet summer at the Bernabeu by any stretch, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono already making their way to the Spanish capital.

But they all pale into insignificance compared to one Manchester City man Alonso truly has his eye on.

Xabi Alonso denied access to Manchester City man he really wants

Madrid have already signed some top players for Alonso, but he hasn't been shy about asking for more (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody is off limits when Madrid come knocking, stretching back to deals for the likes of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, and Cristiano Ronaldo, all the way to moves for Eden Hazard, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. If they want your player, chances are they’re getting him.

Which makes it all the more shocking that Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly outright rejected an audacious transfer request from Alonso.

Perez knows all about recruiting football's top stars, but he won't be throwing his weight behind the Manchester City man this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Cadena SER, Alonso made it clear to Perez that City midfielder Rodri is the player at the top of his list.

Los Blancos waved goodbye to central stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this summer, so they could do with experienced reinforcements; a bill that Rodri fits completely.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Perez believes it would take more than €100m (£86.7m) to land Rodri, and doesn’t view the Ballon d’Or winner as a unique enough opportunity to warrant such spending.

The Madrid-born player spent the bulk of last season sidelined with an ACL injury, but has been widely credited for his role in City’s success in the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, as well as Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

Rodri is Alonso's top target, but it seems unlikely to come to fruition in this window (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with Rodri under contract until 2027 and him still working through his return from a significant injury relatively late in his career, Perez is probably right to block a move for the 29-year-old this summer.

However, it wouldn’t be a shock to see interest materialise further down the line if his contract runs close to expiry, with a move to the Bernabeu representing a return to his hometown.

Relations between the two clubs have not been the best following the Spanish side’s snubbing of the Ballon d’Or ceremony last year after Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the award, but it would be surprising if that had dampened the allure of Madrid for the midfielder in any substantial way.

Rodri is valued at €110m, according to Transfermarkt.