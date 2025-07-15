Real Madrid report: Florentino Perez refuses Xabi Alonso’s request for ‘pipe dream’ Manchester City signing
Xabi Alonso appears to have landed on a transfer target too rich even for Real Madrid’s blood
Real Madrid are not ones for shirking a difficult transfer, but Xabi Alonso has already found his superior’s breaking point just months into his new job.
It hasn’t been a quiet summer at the Bernabeu by any stretch, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono already making their way to the Spanish capital.
But they all pale into insignificance compared to one Manchester City man Alonso truly has his eye on.
Xabi Alonso denied access to Manchester City man he really wants
Nobody is off limits when Madrid come knocking, stretching back to deals for the likes of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, and Cristiano Ronaldo, all the way to moves for Eden Hazard, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. If they want your player, chances are they’re getting him.
Which makes it all the more shocking that Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly outright rejected an audacious transfer request from Alonso.
According to Cadena SER, Alonso made it clear to Perez that City midfielder Rodri is the player at the top of his list.
Los Blancos waved goodbye to central stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this summer, so they could do with experienced reinforcements; a bill that Rodri fits completely.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
But Perez believes it would take more than €100m (£86.7m) to land Rodri, and doesn’t view the Ballon d’Or winner as a unique enough opportunity to warrant such spending.
The Madrid-born player spent the bulk of last season sidelined with an ACL injury, but has been widely credited for his role in City’s success in the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, as well as Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with Rodri under contract until 2027 and him still working through his return from a significant injury relatively late in his career, Perez is probably right to block a move for the 29-year-old this summer.
However, it wouldn’t be a shock to see interest materialise further down the line if his contract runs close to expiry, with a move to the Bernabeu representing a return to his hometown.
Relations between the two clubs have not been the best following the Spanish side’s snubbing of the Ballon d’Or ceremony last year after Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the award, but it would be surprising if that had dampened the allure of Madrid for the midfielder in any substantial way.
Rodri is valued at €110m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.