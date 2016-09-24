Wilshere can be a brilliant player for Bournemouth, says Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has lauded the impact of Jack Wilshere after Junior Stanislas' wonder strike secured a 1-0 victory over high-flying Everton.

Stanislas, who netted twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw in last season's corresponding fixture, put the hosts ahead on Saturday with a stunning 23rd-minute strike, Wilshere and Harry Arter having struck the woodwork in the early stages.

Although Everton improved after the interval, with substitute Enner Valencia squandering a gilt-edged chance late on, Bournemouth - who suffered a surprise home defeat to Preston North End in the EFL Cup last time out - held firm to secure their second league win of the campaign.

And Howe feels Wilshere's arrival on loan from Arsenal has given the entire squad a lift.

"Jack's training time has increased, but the ultimate thing is to keep him fit, and if we can do that he'll be a brilliant player for us. Everyone in the team has benefited from having Jack in there," Howe told the BBC.

"I'm loathe to pick out individuals but Harry Arter was absolutely outstanding, he covered every blade of grass and was hugely impressive. The midfield three [Arter, Jack Wilshere and Andrew Surman] allowed us to control the game.

"To a man, we were absolutely brilliant - as good as we were bad on Tuesday.

"It was an outstanding performance against a very good team. You need a result like this and a performance like this to really get the belief into the players.

"In this league, every week is extremely tough but if we can match that performance each week, we'll do well."