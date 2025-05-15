'I think that Rodrygo would do very well in the Premier League - he's an excellent player. I heard one or two things that maybe last year one or two English clubs were chasing him' England icon says Real Madrid winger would suit Arsenal or Liverpool move
Does Rodrygo's move to the Premier League have legs after all?
Does Rodrygo have a future in the Premier League?
The 24-year-old forward, who has been subject to rumours over a proposed move to Liverpool or Arsenal this summer, could soon be on his way out of Madrid, with Xabi Alonso soon set to shake things up.
But where could he go, and which team in England would suit his electric wing play and dazzling footwork? One former Three Lions hero seems to have all the answers...
England icon says Rodrygo would be well suited to Premier League football
Despite having made 50 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring 13 goals, Rordygo's future appears in limbo over claims he and striker Kylian Mbappe have come to blows.
It is no secret that the Brazil international would have suitors far and wide, but with a small frame, could he quickly adapt to the fast-paced nature of the Premier League?
"I think that Rodrygo would do very well in the Premier League - he's an excellent player," said Alan Shearer via Betfair. "I heard one or two things that maybe last year one or two English clubs were chasing him.
"If that is the case, that he’s not happy at Real Madrid, then there won't be a shortage of offers for him to come and play in the Premier League. I think that there would be two or three clubs who would try and get him.
"I would possibly say Newcastle could be one of those clubs, but that all depends on whether or not he could do it in the Premier League. Could he do it for Newcastle? Yeah, absolutely.
"That all depends on the finances and the deal that's there. I wouldn't put it past them to have a look and whether that would work or not. I don't know his personal situation, but I'm pretty sure that there would be two or three clubs chasing him. Bruno Guimaraes will know him very well and if it were to be the case, I'm sure that he would speak to him."
In FourFourTwo's view, Rodrygo would perhaps bring some of that much-needed spark back to the English game that has seemingly been lacking in recent years.
The 24-year-old is a generational talent, and we would love to see him turn out for Newcastle United. He is exactly the kind of player Eddie Howe would love to have!
