Woodgate feeling peaky after Boro ‘blinders’ are missed at Huddersfield

Frustrated Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate lamented his misfiring side’s lack of killer instinct after a goalless draw at Huddersfield.

Striker Ashley Fletcher missed an open goal for the visitors, who have still not won away all season.

Boro have also not won for a month and the Teessiders have won just twice in 14 games in all competitions under Woodgate.

“We were the better team all game, but we should have scored,” said Woodgate. “I thought we had the majority of the chances.

“I thought we deserved to win the game, we controlled the game with how we pressed. We deserved the victory, I think we’d all say the same.

“It’s just about getting a goal but we’re creating chances to score goals, which was a big thing for me.

“The performance was very, very good. My players are giving performances, the last two games they have been terrific.

“All we need to do is put our chances away, we had two blinders tonight and didn’t take them.

“We’ve come up against Premier League players, so it was always going to be a tough game. But I thought we were the best team.”

Woodgate’s side have not won in their last six matches, but the former England defender stressed: “We’ll get there, we’ll keep working hard and it will turn. I truly believe that.

“We could have had goals, but I’ll back my players. I’ll stick by my players through thick and thin.

“We defended a lot better and we pressed a lot better, but sometimes that’s how it goes.

“I can’t fault my players apart from putting the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately that’s what wins you football matches.”

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley admitted his players failed to fire in front of their home supporters.

But Cowley was adamant it was still a “proud night” for the club as they extended their healthy unbeaten run to five games.

“If you can’t play well then refuse to lose,” said Cowley. “It was a hard-fought performance.

“We can take positives, it’s our third clean sheet in four games and now it’s five games unbeaten.

“There was definitely some learning for us tonight, but that’s something we’ll do over the next 24 hours ahead of the next (home) game against Barnsley.”

Cowley added: “If you don’t play well, don’t get beat. We were to slow with our attacking threats.

“We didn’t play with any fluency we lacked offensively, but we fought hard.

“It was a disappointing performance and a proud night because we had three academy players on the pitch. We’ve got an exciting model here.”

A superb one-handed save from teenage keeper Ryan Schofield, on his league debut, thwarted Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair to help the hosts grab a point.

The 19-year-old impressed in his first Championship game as the hosts kept their third clean sheet in four games.

“He’s done great, he’s going to be top goalkeeper,” said Cowley. “For such a young boy he played with a lot of maturity. He’s a baby, but he was real quality. That’s his first Championship game, but the first of many.

“This is going to be a tough journey, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. We’ve got to stay really resilient, but we’ll keep fighting.

“We’re not perfect, but we’re not going to be. But the supporters respect the determination and fight we’re showing. We’ll always give everything we’ve got.”