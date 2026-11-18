Manchester United could be about to make a shock sale, which would divide the fans.

The business would represent the first major transfer market activity of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who arrived at Manchester United this week after two years in charge of the United States men's national team.

With the Red Devils languishing in the relegation zone, it's accepted that the club will have to recruit to turn fortunes around – but there may well be a clearout, too, of underperformers.

Manchester United star linked with divisive exit

Pochettino is leaving the United States to take the job (Image credit: Getty Images)

With many of the squad that Pochettino has inherited coming under fire this season, there could be major exits in the upcoming January transfer window.

32-year-old club captain Bruno Fernandes' future is uncertain, World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez has hit out at directors behind the scenes and Marcus Rashford has been linked with a permanent departure after Michael Carrick reintegrated him at Carrington – but now another name has emerged as a move that should split the fanbase.

Sport Witness have relayed a report from Turkish outlet Sabah on Amad Diallo's future, with Besiktas keen on signing the wide man.

Both Vaclav Cerny and Ernest Poku have struggled for the Black Eagles, who are apparently looking to the Premier League for a new option on the right flank.

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The report mentions that Aston Villa were interested in the Ivorian over the summer, but with Bryan Mbeumo the first choice on the right wing – and only filling in up front in the absence of Benjamin Sesko – Amad's role is a little unclear in the squad.

Having made just four senior appearances at Atalanta, Amad joined United in 2021 in a late-window move before heading on loan to Rangers and Sunderland to develop further.

He returned for the 2023/24 season – getting sent off against Liverpool in March 2024 for a second yellow card when he removed his shirt in celebration of scoring the winner – but after establishing himself as a linchpin of Ruben Amorim's back three system, the 24-year-old has just two assists since the Portuguese was relieved of duties in the dugout, with his last goal coming almost a year ago.

Amad Diallo could be heading for an exit (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Despite this, United fans would likely be torn on his exit: while Amad isn't in good form and hasn't shown that he can become a world-beater by any stretch, he is certainly not one of the club's bigger problems and turfing out a solid squad player when there are such glaring issues across the pitch perhaps isn't a priority.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will revert to his Tottenham Hotspur days and occasionally employ wing-backs, or whether he will only use a back four at Old Trafford.

Amad is worth €45 million, as per Transfermarkt. United face Liverpool when Premier League action resumes this weekend.