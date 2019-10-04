Beşiktaş News and Features

Name: Besiktas

Founded: 1903

Home ground: Vodafone Park

League Titles: 15

Instagram: @besiktas

Hailing from Istanbul, Besiktas have spent their entire history in the top flight of Turkish football. They have been one of the most successful clubs, with 15 league titles and eight cups. They have often struggled to take that onto the European stage as they have never got past the quarter-finals in either of UEFA's main two competitions. Past players include Guti Hernández, Mohamed Elneny, Demba Ba and Pepe.