Beşiktaş News and Features

Name: Besiktas
Founded: 1903
Home ground: Vodafone Park
League Titles: 15
Instagram: @besiktas
Hailing from Istanbul, Besiktas have spent their entire history in the top flight of Turkish football. They have been one of the most successful clubs, with 15 league titles and eight cups. They have often struggled to take that onto the European stage as they have never got past the quarter-finals in either of UEFA's main two competitions. Past players include Guti Hernández, Mohamed Elneny, Demba Ba and Pepe.
Loris Karius will return to Liverpool this summer as Besiktas have no intention of making his loan move permanent
By Sean Cole
Liverpool The German goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan in 2018 but the Turkish side won’t be signing him permanently when that comes to an end
Loris Karius's future in doubt because he 'enjoys nightlife too much' - report
By Greg Lea
Nuno tells Jota to maintain his high standards after Europa League hat-trick
By FourFourTwo Staff
Diogo Jota steals the show with a hat-trick as Wolves maul Besiktas
By FourFourTwo Staff
Kleberson explains how Ronaldinho tricked him into signing for Manchester United ahead of Leeds
Manchester United Kleberson has told FourFourTwo that Ronaldinho said he was going to join Manchester United with him in 2003 – but headed for Barcelona instead.
Besiktas plot shock move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – Turkish reports
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Rangers A change in the Besiktas hierarchy could see the Turkish giants make a move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
