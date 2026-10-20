Bayern Munich in virus panic ahead of Arsenal clash: report

Bayern Munich host Arsenal this week in the Champions League, but Die Roten have been dealt a major blow.

Both teams are among the favourites for the trophy this season, as Arsenal were beaten in last season's final, and Bayern Munich reached the final four last time out – with both suffering defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

But while plenty will suggest that this week's battle between the two sides is essentially meaningless given that they will both likely qualify for the knockout stage, there's a huge incentive to get a result at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich struggling with a virus outbreak ahead of Arsenal clash

Mikel Arteta brings his team to Bavaria this week (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

As Arsenal proved last season by finishing top of the league phase with eight straight wins in the first stage of the competition, racking up 24 points from 24 can help pave the way for a preferable route to the final.

Mikel Arteta's men faced Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting and Atletico Madrid on their side of the draw, with each of their home ties coming second in the knockout stage – so Bayern will want to replicate that and look to avoid the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal themselves until the latter stages of the competition.

The Bavarians have a problem, however, with Sport Witness relaying reports of a virus that Vincent Kompany is suffering from.

“According to BILD, the Belgian underwent another thorough examination on Monday by the team doctors,” the report states, adding, “Internally, the illness is not being taken lightly, as Kompany was clearly feeling unwell around the time of the resounding victory against Leipzig.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Although he delivered the team talks in the locker room, he had to lie down briefly on his sofa in his coach’s room at the Allianz Arena both at halftime and after the win.”

Sport Witness notes that his “close proximity to the players and other coaches is a cause for concern,” as the Bundesliga champions look to avoid a crisis ahead of Wednesday's clash – in which they are already missing Michael Olise.

The French international was dismissed against Viking for two yellow cards in quick succession: the first for tugging at Zlatko Tripic to stop a transition on the right flank, before immediately throwing the ball into the Norway international's face to receive his marching orders from referee Georgi Kabakov.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich received a red card against Viking (Image credit: Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto/Getty Images)

The moment of madness came back to haunt Olise's side, as Bayern were leading 3-2 in Stavanger – after going 2-0 down in the first half – before Kompany's 10 men were pegged back to 3-3 for a shock draw by the minnows.

Arsenal have been given a boost of their own, with defender Piero Hincapie having returned to training on grass following an injury picked up before the international break.

The champions of England against the champions of Germany is one of 18 clashes as Champions League action resumes this week.