Manchester United made the first managerial change of the season. Not even spirited back-to-back comebacks against AS Roma and Aston Villa could save Michael Carrick.

In fairness, Carrick’s dismissal shouldn’t have come as a surprise. After 10 games, Man United sit 18th. They’re sole league win was at home against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

And, as has been the custom for recent years, United decided to chop and change for the fifth successive time in the period between October and January. Their last five permanent managers have bitten the dust in this window, dating back to Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United's fitness is a major concern

Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

To say that United are a club littered with issues would be an understatement. They splashed the cash to rebuild their midfield over the summer, an area that was in need of dire investment.

Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes were top targets to sort their issues in the middle of the park. They missed out on the pair, who moved to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

A close-up of a fan wearing a Manchester United shirt, and a scarf in yellow and green - the colours of the club under their original guise of Newton Heath (Image credit: Alamy)

Instead, they ended up with Andrey Santos, who struggled to force his way into the Chelsea starting XI; Youri Tielemans, a player that in fairness boasts ample Premier League experience and a history of avoiding major injuries; and Carlos Baleba.

The latter joined 12 months too late, but arrived at a fraction of the price Brighton & Hove Albion demanded the previous summer. Even then, the Cameroonian has played just 397 minutes of competitive action due to fitness issues.

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They neglected other areas, however. The centre-backs aren’t up to scratch. Joshua Zirkzee isn’t up to the task of deputising for Benjamin Sesko. The full-backs don’t have the footballing brain to help restore United to their former glory. All of this would be masked if the team was at least trying to hurt opponents.

This is the major concern for United. Yes, the players may not be the most technically gifted. But if they are at least outrunning their opponents, outfighting the team they’re up against, then it gives them a greater chance of securing a result. This is where United fall down, and worryingly so.

It was in August that new arrival Tielemans said to former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand: “When you come back from the World Cup, you don't do loads of running. Just chill.” Ferdinand was shocked as the Belgian admitted that the players used pre-season to focus on ball-work rather than fitness. This has had some positive effects on the squad. United rank top for chances created per 90 (14.5) in the Premier League this season.

Youri Tielemans (Image credit: Getty Images)

317 touches in the opposition box ranks fifth. An 85.5% pass success rate is also up there as one of the best. Rather, the issue comes when United don’t have the ball. This is where they fall down, and they fall hard.

Using Gradient Sports, a football analysis company, we can see just how poor they’ve been out of possession, namely in the key metrics that can prove the difference between victory and defeat when the going gets tough. After all, this United side has covered just 1,066.8km in England’s top tier this season, the second-lowest (19th) in the league.

An average max speed of 30.2km/h is also 19th. A sprinting distance of 23.7km is 13th. High-speed running distance of 65.0km is worse still, at 17th. 375.8km walking is the third-highest. Even if they were jogging into position to regain some semblance of shape, it would be easier on the eye. They’re not even doing that. A jogging distance of 456.1km ranks 19th.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manchester United's fitness issues Row 0 - Cell 0 Premier League Rank: 2026/27 Distance Covered 1066.8km 19th Avg. Max. Speed 30.2km/h 19th Sprinting Distance 23.7km 13th High-speed Running Distance 65.0km 17th Walking Distance 375.8km 3rd

In short, it’s a United side that isn’t busting a gut to minimise pressure on their own goal. Nor is it one that can last the full 90 minutes. They’ve either started matches slowly or faded in the latter stages of matches this season. When you’re a team playing a game every three days, that simply isn’t good enough. The opening weekend defeat at Hull City should have served as a real wake up call.

Now, they’ll be hoping the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino will provide just that. The Argentine is renowned for his brutal fitness demands. You can bet that these United players will have received a much-needed kick up the backside. It’ll be the most intense couch to 5k of their lives. "First of all he made us very fit. Pre-season was brutal,” former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld told the BBC earlier this month.

“The way he wants to play - on the front foot, putting people under pressure, a high line, very dynamic play - you need to run. You need to be capable of running and be capable of high intensity runs - the basic is to be fit.

Mauricio Pochettino will put his Man United players through their paces (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Every manager wants a good pre-season and time to give the players their ideas and the fitness. But the players are going to feel straight away that it's a different level.”

It’s a shame for United that Pochettino has minimal time to work with the squad ahead of the trip to Liverpool. A meeting with the Reds at Anfield is never easy to navigate. For a team managed by the demanding Andoni Iraola, it would be a miracle if this United squad isn’t running on fumes for the final knockings of Sunday’s clash. They’re already starting on the backfoot.

In time, though, Pochettino will whip this United side into shape. The results may not be clear at first now that we’re past the final international break of the year. With the games coming thick and fast, there won’t be much time on the training pitch. Upping the ante fitness wise is the first hurdle the squad needs to overcome. Steer the club on the straight and narrow, and it won’t be long before United begin to pull away from danger.