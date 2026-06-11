‘Rafa Benitez had us train in different formations to try to trick spies ahead of Champions league away days’ Peter Crouch recalls how his former Liverpool gaffer would get paranoid ahead of big European away ties

While the recent ‘Spygate’ scandal that played out between Southampton and Middlesbrough sent shockwaves through the English game, spying on opponents is nothing new in football.

While most managers accept it as an inevitable cost of doing business, there are some that go that extra mile in order to avoid opponents gaining any advantages ahead of key fixtures.

Football fans may be unsurprised to guess former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was one such gaffer – going to extreme lengths to prevent rivals from catching a glimpse of his tactics.

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‘We would know, when we went overseas, that we weren't going to set up like that’ – Crouch on Benitez’s fake training ground formations

Ex-Reds striker Peter Crouch recalls the hilarious tactics the Spaniard would employ to ensure his team wasn’t spied upon.

“I know Rafa Benitez was very wary of people watching our training sessions before big games,” Crouch tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Deliveroo, who have created a 6ft 7in pizza, available to order, in his honour ahead of the World Cup.

Crouch came off the bench as Liverpool lost the 2007 Champions League Final to Milan

“Sometimes we would train in a different shape just to try and throw any potential spies off the scent or give them a false idea of how we would set up.”

Crouch recalls Benitez’s schemes were often put into action ahead