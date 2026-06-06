'John Stones has to start for England - Thomas Tuchel needs him fresh to partner Marc Guehi at the World Cup' Clinton Morrison writes in his Top Top Column for FourFourTwo

I’ll start this week with Andoni Iraola’s appointment at Liverpool. I think he’s the perfect fit, and it’s a no-brainer for me. You have to admire the way his Bournemouth teams played, the way they pressed with high intensity, and the way they go after teams. He’s now going to have even better players to work with now, and his squad will be strengthened even more in the summer.

Some people are saying he’s never managed a club as big as Liverpool before, but he’s led a team like Bournemouth into sixth, so imagine what he could do with more resources at his disposal?

Clinton was speaking on behalf of Freebets.com.

Clinton Morrison: 'Iraola led Bournemouth to sixth - imagine what he could do with more resources'

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The football will be more entertaining too. I’ve heard loads of Liverpool fans screaming for Arne Slot to go ages ago and I just said: “give him time, he won you the Premier League.” However, Liverpool fans generally always stick with their team and their manager. But they didn’t stick with Slot at all, and I sensed that when I visited the ground. They were booing him when decisions weren’t coming off, and there was no way back for him.

He'll probably go on and get another job, but it was the right time for him to go. You also saw the damaging statement which Mohamed Salah made before he left, and people listen when he has something to say.