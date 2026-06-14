Brazil player ratings: How Carlo Ancelotti's men rated in their World Cup opener against Morocco
Brazil kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw with Morocco
Vinicius Jr's stunning solo goal spared Brazil's blushes as they drew 1-1 with Morocco in their World Cup opener in New Jersey.
Ismael Saibari gave Morocco the lead midway through the first half when he lifted the ball over the onrushing Alisson from outside the area.
Morocco were the better team early on but failed to build on their lead and Vinicius Jr's excellent goal ensured the points were shared.
Here are the Brazil player ratings from the game at the NewYorkNewJersey Stadium.
Alisson 6
Came rushing out to the edge of his area to try and stop Ismael Saibari but the Moroccan cooly lifted the ball over him to give the AFCON champions the lead, but little he could do to stop it. Made a crucial double save in stoppage time to earn Brazil a point.
Gabriel Magalhaes 5
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Mistake for the Morocco goal and he looked like he was running through treacle at times. Didn’t look right as he continued to struggle.
Marquinhos 5
Badly caught out for the Morocco opener. Recovered well but that mistake will give him nightmares