Igor Thiago horror miss slammed by Gus Poyet during Brazil vs Morocco

Morocco are currently in a stalemate with Brazil in Group C's opening fixture at the World Cup 2026.

The reigning African champions, having won their home tournament in bizarre fashion earlier this year, showed the world stage once more what they're capable of.

Despite a nervier end to the half than Morocco would have hoped for, the Africa Cup of Nations victors dominated the game for the majority of the preceding minutes.

The country's run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals was painted as the year's greatest footballing underdog story, however, their performance against Brazil is befitting of a better label.

If Brazil are considered contenders for the 48-team tournament's trophy, then Morocco must also be - but perhaps the perception of their performance would be different if not for Brazil's Igor Thiago.

Brazil celebrate their goal against Morocco (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Igor Thiago missed a golden opportunity in the 14th minute, with a header inside the six-yard box.

The Brentford and Brazil striker sent the ball flying halfway to the corner flag, with the game tied at 0-0.

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Thiago's chance was recorded at 0.52xG, a staggering figure for an open play opportunity, before Morocco opened the scoring 10 minutes later.

Gus Poyet, providing his punditry services in the BBC studio, had mystifyingly harsh words for the Brazilian bagsman.

"I cannot say what I said about his miss off-air," confessed the Uruguayan manager and ex-player.

Gus Poyet could not believe his eyes after Igor Thiago's miss.

Morocco will look to capitalise on Thiago's miss in the second half, which would have disrupted their earlier period of dominance.

The national team was the beneficiary of a bizarre, unprecedented decision to crown them champions of Africa earlier this year, with Senegal being disqualified after the fact from a final they won.

The Moroccans have a point to prove: that they are worthy Africa Cup of Nations champions, and the world will see that this tournament.