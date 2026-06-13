Have Morocco just scored the goal of the World Cup so far?

Ismael Saibari may have just scored the goal of World Cup 2026 so far.

The Morocco centre-forward capitalised on a through ball that ripped through the Brazil defence, before lobbing the ball over Alisson.

The PSV star breezed between Marquinhos and Gabriel, latching onto a beautiful ball from Brahim Diaz.

Ismail Saibari nets for Morocco against Brazil

We've had some decent goals so far at World Cup 2026: and no doubt this one from Saibari will be beaten in the weeks that follow.

But for now, is this the best goal at the tournament?

MOROCCO LEAD BRAZIL! 😮🇲🇦Brahim Diaz threads a superb through ball to Ismael Saibari to give Morocco the lead in New Jersey!#FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DH31szXvKzJune 13, 2026

For our money, yes: especially considering it came against Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil.

Morocco are actually unlucky it's only 1-0.

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Ancelotti went with a somewhat surprising line-up for the fixture, choosing Roger Ibanez and Douglas Santos in the full-back positions, and opting for Brentford striker Igor Thiago in attack.

Morocco actually started the stronger of the two sides in the first 10 minutes, however, penning the Brazilians into their own box and putting them on the back foot: so much so that on around 11 minutes, Morocco fans were chanting ‘Ole’ with every pass.

Neymar is missing for Brazil tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Igor Thiago, making his World Cup debut, missed a golden opportunity around 13 minutes to put the Brazilians ahead against the run of play: the failed to connect with a Vinicius Jr cross around six yards out for a point-blank header.

Brazil got ahold of the game a little more from then on, dictating play a little more: Vinicius Jr spun away from the Morocco backline around 18 minutes and had his first chance at goal of the tournament, in a well-executed Brazil move.

Is this the goal of the tournament? Tell us in the comments…