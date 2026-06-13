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How to watch Brazil vs Morocco for FREE: Live stream details, TV channel and kick-off time for World Cup 2026

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The five-time winners face a tough opening encounter against the reigning AFCON champions

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s first goal during the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium.
(Image credit: Yuri Laurindo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)
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