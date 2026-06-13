Carlo Ancelotti reveals Neymar fitness status as Brazil star misses World Cup opener

Brazil kick off their World Cup journey against Morocco tonight, but Neymar will not be playing a part in that opening clash.

The veteran forward was something of a surprise call-up for Carlo Ancelotti, with talented attackers like Richarlison and Joao Pedro missing out for Brazil this summer.

However, Brazil fans will have to wait until at least next week to see Neymar in action, as he's currently nursing an injury.

Neymar is not fit to play for Brazil... yet

Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for Brazil to date, will be sitting on the sidelines for the clash against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti confirmed the news, saying: "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible.

"The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the 34-year-old will only resume training next week, his involvement in the game against Haiti on Saturday, June 20 will even be in doubt. Perhaps the Brazil faithful will see him on the pitch against Scotland for the Group C closer on June 24.

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Still, Ancelotti is not too concerned, insisting the positive when it comes to Neymar is more than just the minutes he spends on the field, but the impact he has on the Brazil squad.

"When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group," Ancelotti added.

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since 2023, but Ancelotti clearly values him highly regardless.

Whether Neymar will get to strut his stuff at the World Cup 2026 or not remains to be seen. But, behind the scenes, his influce will be unmatched and could make all the difference as the Selecao chase that coveted sixth title.