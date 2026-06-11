‘Everton have a full season at the new stadium behind them now – they don’t have any excuses next season’ Peter Reid wants to see Everton kick on next term

Rewind the clock to May 20, 1995 – the last time Everton lifted a trophy with a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley - and ask any Toffee when their next success might be and they’d be adamant it wouldn’t take long.

But it's now been 31 years since that victory and fans are growing restless. Many had hoped that a move to their swanky new Hill Dickinson Stadium 12 months ago would be the catalyst to more successful days but things are yet to swing in that direction.

Last season’s 13th-place finish was hugely disappointing, with Everton's home form a particular sore point. The Premier League home table shows them down in 14th, while on away form they’d have finished seventh - a yawning gap.

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‘In my opinion, the players Moyes had last season weren’t really good’ Peter Reid wants to see on-field investment match Everton’s ambition off it

But Toffees legend Peter Reid is backing the club to kick on next term.

“I think it’s fair to say Everton were probably better away from home last season,” Reid tells FFT in the lead up to world’s biggest-ever World Cup memorabilia auction taking place almost 60 years after England’s 1966 World Cup victory, where some of the game’s greatest memorabilia pieces are up for grabs, including Gordon Banks’ 1966 World Cup winner’s medal.

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“Teams came onto them a little bit more and it allowed them to play a little bit more on the back foot, dig dip and hit teams on the break.

“Obviously at home, at a new stadium, fans don’t expect them to play like that and you could sense the pressure a little bit more. In my opinion, the players Moyes had last season weren’t really good enough to do that and so what we saw was Everton picking up a greater share of their points than usual on the road.