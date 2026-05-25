Every Premier League team's season graded
How well has each team done in the top flight this season?
The Premier League season is over, and every club will be evaluating their overall performance.
Expectations vary across the division, with some teams expected to go for titles and others delighted to avoid relegation.
But how would we assess every side’s season? FourFourTwo have given each club a grade for 2025/26. Read on to find out if your team passed or failed…
Wolverhampton Wanderers - E
Final position
20th
Under/overperformed?
Underperformed
Key player
Joao Gomes
It has, by any metric, been a dismal season for Wolves, who started terribly and quickly became the Premier League’s whipping boys.
There was a marginal improvement after Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira, and successfully avoiding a record low points total is something, at least.
Poor recruitment last summer has resulted in eight seasons in the top flight coming to a disappointing end.
Burnley - C
Final position
19th
Under/overperformed?
Expectations met
Key player
Martin Dubravka
It has been an eerily similar season to their last in the Premier League for Burnley, who are now firmly established as the new yo-yo team.
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A superb 100-point season in the Championship under Scott Parker meant there was some hope coming into 2025/26, but the step up has proved too high again.
Ultimately, Burnley did not invest as much in their squad as fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United and Sunderland, and that has proved costly.
Tottenham Hotspur - F
Final position
18th
Under/overperformed?
Underperformed
Key player
Cristian Romero
A disastrous season for Spurs, who have hit new lows in the Premier League and must do some serious reflecting.