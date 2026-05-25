Every Premier League team's season graded

Arsenal's Declan Rice has been a key figure this season

The Premier League season is over, and every club will be evaluating their overall performance.

Expectations vary across the division, with some teams expected to go for titles and others delighted to avoid relegation.

But how would we assess every side’s season? FourFourTwo have given each club a grade for 2025/26. Read on to find out if your team passed or failed…

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Wolverhampton Wanderers - E

Wolves have had a troubled season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position 20th

Under/overperformed? Underperformed

Key player Joao Gomes

It has, by any metric, been a dismal season for Wolves, who started terribly and quickly became the Premier League’s whipping boys.

There was a marginal improvement after Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira, and successfully avoiding a record low points total is something, at least.

Poor recruitment last summer has resulted in eight seasons in the top flight coming to a disappointing end.

Burnley - C

Scott Parker has been unable to keep Burnley up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position 19th

Under/overperformed? Expectations met

Key player Martin Dubravka

It has been an eerily similar season to their last in the Premier League for Burnley, who are now firmly established as the new yo-yo team.

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A superb 100-point season in the Championship under Scott Parker meant there was some hope coming into 2025/26, but the step up has proved too high again.

Ultimately, Burnley did not invest as much in their squad as fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United and Sunderland, and that has proved costly.

Tottenham Hotspur - F

Spurs have endured a torrid 2025/26 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position 18th

Under/overperformed? Underperformed

Key player Cristian Romero

A disastrous season for Spurs, who have hit new lows in the Premier League and must do some serious reflecting.