Every Premier League team's season graded

Features
By published

How well has each team done in the top flight this season?

Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates following the team&#039;s victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on November 01, 2025 in Burnley, England.
Arsenal's Declan Rice has been a key figure this season (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Premier League season is over, and every club will be evaluating their overall performance.

Expectations vary across the division, with some teams expected to go for titles and others delighted to avoid relegation.

But how would we assess every side’s season? FourFourTwo have given each club a grade for 2025/26. Read on to find out if your team passed or failed…

Latest Videos From

Wolverhampton Wanderers - E

Wolves players argue in Premier League loss to Leeds

Wolves have had a troubled season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position

20th

Under/overperformed?

Underperformed

Key player

Joao Gomes

It has, by any metric, been a dismal season for Wolves, who started terribly and quickly became the Premier League’s whipping boys.

There was a marginal improvement after Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira, and successfully avoiding a record low points total is something, at least.

Poor recruitment last summer has resulted in eight seasons in the top flight coming to a disappointing end.

Burnley - C

Burnley boss Scott Parker

Scott Parker has been unable to keep Burnley up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position

19th

Under/overperformed?

Expectations met

Key player

Martin Dubravka

It has been an eerily similar season to their last in the Premier League for Burnley, who are now firmly established as the new yo-yo team.

A superb 100-point season in the Championship under Scott Parker meant there was some hope coming into 2025/26, but the step up has proved too high again.

Ultimately, Burnley did not invest as much in their squad as fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United and Sunderland, and that has proved costly.

Tottenham Hotspur - F

Spurs captain Cristian Romero

Spurs have endured a torrid 2025/26 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final position

18th

Under/overperformed?

Underperformed

Key player

Cristian Romero

A disastrous season for Spurs, who have hit new lows in the Premier League and must do some serious reflecting.