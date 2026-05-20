The Europa League final isn't now-or-never for Aston Villa but time is running out for a beloved team

During his media duties ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League final, Freiburg's Maxi Eggestein told Germany reporters that the opposition supporters might laugh at the idea of losing.

Aston Villa supporters must be a new concept to the midfielder. They can be a pessimistic lot at the best of times, burdened by both a natural cynicism and the inherited knowledge that winning is possible.

There are clubs everywhere that have had a tougher time than Villa but that particular combination does at least guard against complacency. There's no historical record of the first emotional hedge bet but it was almost certainly invented in Birmingham.

Villa want, need and crave Europa League silverware this season

Villa supporters in Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery and his team don't have the luxury of taking the final Istanbul for granted either. Villa have been sublime and ridiculous in 2025-26, usually without warning, and they'll be well aware that a team of Freiburg's quality, with Freiburg's Europa League record this season, can send them packing.

The idea of losing the final won't inspire mirth in any Villa supporter. Winning silverware has become a deathly serious business at Villa Park and a failure to do so in Turkey could haunt them for years.

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It's a matter of desire more than entitlement but there's a feeling among Villa supporters that Emery's Villa Park revolution must deliver a major trophy to be considered complete.

The Basque boss took a faltering Premier League team and achieved four successive qualifications for European competitions, including Villa's first two for the reconstituted Champions League.

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Emery has modernised a club that often looked as if it was playing a different sport to the opposition and is revered by supporters who desperately want silverware to cap off the new Villa era.

Last week's win over Liverpool confirmed Villa's Champions League place in 2026/27, easing that particular part of the pressure, but the starting eleven at Villa Park five days ago served as a severe warning.

Emery picked his strongest possible team and was rewarded. It was also the third-oldest line-up Villa have fielded since the Premier League began in 1992. The clock on this beloved team is ticking fast.

Villa captain John McGinn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa's need to sell players smartly in order to remain competitive and financially compliant is well established by now. It's exacerbated by some very questionable transfer business and the sheer number of players who can justifiably be expected to decline.

Captain John McGinn is 31 now; Victor Lindelof too. Ollie Watkins is 30. Lucas Digne and Ross Barkley are 32, Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings 33.

Cup finals aren't going to pile up for these players. With Champions League money helping to prop up the next Villa incarnation – if Emery and transfer chief Roberto Olabe get it right – the club might get another crack.

Many of their players, the remainder of whom are 28 or 29 for the most part, will not.

For the last decade or so, Villa supporters have sung about how their club 'conquered Europe in 1982', for various reasons a historical milestone underappreciated within the walls of Villa Park and Bodymoor Heath for far too long.

Villa's true golden age was primarily a Victorian one but winning the European Cup made the likes of Ron Saunders, Tony Barton, Dennis Mortimer, Gordon Cowans, Gary Shaw and Peter Withe genuine legends.

Cowans, Brian Little and Paul McGrath are regarded as all-time greats. McGrath, the youngest, left Villa 30 years ago this autumn.

For Emery, McGinn, Watkins, Mings, Martinez and this celebrated Villa squad, losing to Freiburg would be no laughing matter. The pressure is unbearable but the prize on offer, the renown to go with the medals, is beyond anything Villa have been within 90 minutes off in the last 44 years.